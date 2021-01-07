Punjab BJP Leaders Mediating Between Farmers & Govt To Meet Amit Shah On Farmers' Protest

Days after meeting PM Modi regarding the ongoing farmers' protests, Punjab BJP leaders Harjeet Grewal and Surjit Kumar Jyani on Thursday, will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 7 PM at the MHA ministry. The two leaders are reportedly acting as intermediaries between the farmers and Centre as protests continue for over 40 days. Moreover, Jiyani is a part of the eight-member committee formed by the Govt to negotiate for the talks. Protests continue for the 43rd day, with a tractor rally underway in Delhi highway.

Grewal: "Everything will be solved"

On Tuesday, after meeting PM Modi, Jyani and Grewal said that the deadlock will soon be solved. Jyani alleged that the farmers' organisations were being stubborn and must keep the Left parties aside, adding that the farm organisation must talk amongst themselves, for their own benefit. Commenting on the farmers' planned tractor rally, Grewal said, "They are protesting peacefully and everyone has the right to protest peacefully".

Jyani said, "Farmers' organisation should stop being stubborn. Nobody has the power to take decision amongst them. For farmers benefit, this comrade game should end, they (farmers) have to talk about it themselves, keeping comrade (Left parties) aside".

8th round of Centre-Farmer talks

On Monday, farmers and Centre held their eighth round of talks which ended in an impasse with farm leaders stating that they wanted a complete repeal of the three laws and were not interested in any of the amendments that the Centre had to offer. Revealing that the Government had pitched for a clause-to-clause discussion, farmer leaders stated that they rejected the Centre's proposition since their one-point demand was a repeal of the laws. The next round of talks has been fixed on January 8.

If the Centre does not budge, farmers have decided to celebrate the festival of Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of the newly introduced agriculture laws and a massive tractor rally on January 26 towards Delhi. Moreover, Centre and state government have warned farmers of strict action after 1500 telecom towers were damaged by certain farmers - in a protest against industrialists. The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has moved Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking stopping of vandalism of its assets during protests. The farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause.

