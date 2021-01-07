Farmer Unions Claim 'political Victory' & 'Centre's Defeat' As UK PM Calls Off India Visit

After British PM Boris Johnson on Tuesday cancelled his planned trip to India to be the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations, Farmer unions protesting against the three new agriculture laws on Wednesday claimed that the cancellation was a "political win" for them and a "diplomatic defeat" for the government. The Farmer unions' also asserted their agitation has been receiving global support.

'A political win for farmers': Sanyukt Kisan Morcha

"The cancellation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's India visit is a political win for farmers and a diplomatic defeat for the Modi government...political and social organisations across the world have been supporting the agitation," Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the protesting Farmer Unions, said in a statement in Hindi, according to news agency PTI.

The statement said the farmers have already announced a tractor protest march on January 26 and a "rehearsal" for it on January 7. "The cancellation of the UK Prime Minister's visit because of all these efforts is surely a big victory for farmers," the statement read.

However, Boris Johnson's visit was cancelled stating that it was important for him to remain in the United Kingdom to focus on the domestic response to COVID-19 in the wake of the speed at which the new coronavirus variant was spreading. A Downing Street spokesperson said that Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Modi this morning to express his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned," the spokesperson said. "In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, the Prime Minister (Johnson) said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus," the spokesperson added.

READ | PM Modi condemns 'unlawful protests' at US Capitol, calls for 'peaceful transfer of power'

READ | After Trudeau's meddling, Canadian Oppn leader spotted at Singhu border with farmers

Meanwhile, according to a release issued by the Prime Minister Modi's Office on Tuesday, "Prime Minister Johnson reiterated his thanks for India's invitation for him as the Chief Guest of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations but regretted his inability to attend in view of the changed COVID-19 context prevailing in the UK. He reiterated his keenness to visit India in the near future," it had stated.

Centre-Farmers deadlock continues

The seventh round of talks between the protesting unions and three Central ministers ended inconclusively on Monday as farmer groups stuck to their demand for the repeal of three laws, while the government listed out various benefits of the new Acts for the growth of the country's agriculture sector.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said he remains hopeful of a solution in the next meeting on January 8 but asserted that efforts need to be made from both sides for a resolution to be reached (taali dono haathon se bajti hai).

Last month, the government had sent a draft proposal to the protesting farmer unions, suggesting seven-eight amendments to the new laws and a written assurance on the MSP procurement system. The government has ruled out a repeal of the three agri laws.

READ | After Facebook, Twitter & Instagram lock Trump's accounts for videos on US Capitol seige

READ | US Capitol Siege LIVE: 'Distressed to see news about rioting & violence,' says PM Modi

(With agency inputs)