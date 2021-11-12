Punjab: BJP Slams Resolution Against BSF Jurisdiction, Argues Cong 'politicising Security'

Hitting out at the Congress government in Punjab, BJP state president Ashwani Sharma on Thursday said that the resolution against the extension of BSF jurisdiction is an attempt towards political opportunism and further aims to politicise the security situation of the country. His remarks came shortly after the Congress government passed a resolution on Thursday rejecting the Centre's extension of BSF jurisdiction in the border state.

Calling out to the Punjab government, the BJP leader on Thursday said that the allegations made by the ruling government of the move being an "insult" to the state police, interference with the police duties, and further an infringement to the federal structure of the country are totally baseless. He further added that the statement made by the Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in the Assembly reflects a lack of understanding in the party concerning border security of India and also insensitivity towards the people, the challenges that the people of Punjab and the nation is facing from foreign powers.

"With the extension of the BSF jurisdiction the state police will, in fact, be in a better position to perform its duties since it will get enhanced intelligence inputs from the BSF and also assistance in containing crime", he added. While speaking on the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the BJP president said that no other state except Punjab has expressed opposition against the 50 km rule and the move made by the Congress Party just ahead of the elections makes their intention pretty clear.

"Jurisdiction of the BSF will continue to remain the same. The ruling Congress could have one stature for itself by accepting the same gracefully. However, it is political opportunism in bad taste and poses a security threat to the national security", Sharma added.

Punjab: Resolution passed against Centre's extension of BSF jurisdiction

Earlier on Thursday, the Punjab assembly passed a resolution rejecting the Union government's notification regarding the extension of BSF jurisdiction in the state which was earlier 15 km and now has been extended up to 50 km. The resolution was moved by deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa calling it an attack on the federal structure and distrust of state police.

The decision taken by the Punjab assembly received severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also, BJP National Secretary General Secretary Tarun Chugh called it a "black day" for Punjab further criticising the Congress government for politicising the issue of national security. Also, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also slammed the state government for passing such as anonymous resolution.



(With agency inputs, Image: PTI/Twitter/@AshwaniSharma)