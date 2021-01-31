Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Calls All-party Meet On Feb 2 To Discuss Farm Laws, Protests

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday called for an all-party meeting to discuss the way forward on the issue of the contentious agriculture laws and the intensifying farmers' agitation in Delhi.

The meeting will be held on February 2 at 11 am in Punjab Bhawan to discuss the tense situation arising out of the farmers protests after the recent developments, including the Republic Day violence and the Singhu border clash.

Have called an All Party Meeting on 2nd February to discuss the recent developments at the Farmers protest. Farmers are fighting for their livelihood & future generations. All political parties must come together in this time of crisis. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 31, 2021

READ | Amarinder Singh Slams BJP For Holding Congress Responsible For Tractor Rally Violence

The Chief Minister said the "crisis triggered by the farm laws" was a matter of concern for Punjab and urged all parties to join the meeting in a spirit of unity, in support of the farmers, and in the interest of the state.

Criticising the recent actions taken against the protestors in wake of the incidents of violence, Singh said the farmers are being beaten by the police and assaulted by goons. He claimed that they are harassed by being deprived of basic amenities. The Chief Minister hoped that all political parties in Punjab, would put aside differences and find a solution to the prevailing crisis.

READ | PM Modi Speaks On R-Day Violence: 'Nation Shocked At Insult To Tricolour'; Seeks Restraint

'Lookout notices to farmer leader absolutely wrong': Punjab CM

Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condemned the issuance of lookout notices sent to farmer leaders for causing violence in Delhi. He urged the Centre to direct the Delhi Police to immediately withdraw the lookout notices and questioned the decision to name farmer leaders in FIRs of the Republic Day violence "without any evidence".

READ | More And More Farmers Heading Towards Delhi Borders From Punjab

In order to ensure that stern action can be taken against the real culprit, the Minister urged the Centre to conduct a free and fair investigation into the incidents that took place in the national capital on January 26.

A tractor parade meant to highlight the demands of the protesting farmer unions dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day, plunging the city into violence that caused injuries to over 300 police personnel and death of one farmer.

READ | 'Pak Trying To Infiltrate': Punjab CM Cautions About Cross-border Crimes Amid Farm Protest