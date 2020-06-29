'Rahul Gandhi Will Hold His Position On LAC Faceoff In Parliament': Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday exuded confidence that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi would back his position on the India-China LAC faceoff in Parliament. He was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's criticism of Gandhi's 'Surender Modi' tweet. Observing that the Parliament is a forum for debate, he stated that Gandhi would successfully drive home relevant points on the LAC faceoff.

Parliament is a forum for debate so let there be a debate. We are quite confident that Rahul Ji will hold his position & bring home the points that are being raised in this discussion: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Home Minister Amit Shah's remark pic.twitter.com/g9QCgljTFb — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to a debate in Parliament

Rahul Gandhi has consistently alleged that the Chinese troops have intruded into Indian territory. In an interview with ANI on June 28, Shah lamented that a former president of a political party was indulging in shallow-minded politics. He urged Congress to introspect on speaking a language that is liked by Pakistan and China in a crisis situation. The Union Home Minister also dared Gandhi for a discussion on the tensions with China on the floor of the Parliament.

Amit Shah stated, "India is full capable of dealing with (anti-India propaganda). But it is a matter of sadness when a former president of a political party indulges in shallow-minded politics. This does not make a difference. It is a matter of introspection for Congress party that Pakistan and China are using the hashtag of their leader. You are talking in a language that is liked by Pakistan and China in such a crisis situation. The Parliament session is about to commence. Come there if you want to discuss. We will discuss from 1962 onwards- nobody is afraid of discussion. But when the country’s jawans are waging a tough battle, the government has taken a bold step, no one should make statements that give joy to Pakistan and China."

India-China faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time.

