Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Discusses New Cabinet With Rahul Gandhi, Sans Navjot Sidhu

Taking control of his new government, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, held discussions with Congress top brass - Rahul Gandhi, Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal regarding cabinet expansion. Channi finalised his council of ministers in the marathon meeting which lasted till 2 AM but Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was missing from the meeting. Sources state that the Congress High Command had summoned Channi alone, amid backlash of Sidhu controlling Channi.

Channi finalises cabinet

As per sources, ministers from ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's cabinet may be dropped, amid souring relations between the Congress veteran and the Gandhi family. The 79-year-old ex-CM tweeted, "If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!". He also accused Gandhi siblings' advisors of misleading them adding that there is a limit to humiliation and he could not have worked this way. Amarinder Singh has held a meeting with his loyalists vowing to oppose Congress' bid to put up Navjot Singh Sidhu as its CM face in 2022 polls.

Channi takes oath as Punjab CM

On Monday, Congress High Command's pick 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. Apart from Channi, two Deputy CMs - Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (A Jat Sikh) and OP Soni (a Hindu) too took oath. Channi, a Minister for Technical Educational in the Amarinder Singh government, is a 3-time MLA from Chamkaur Sahib and a vocal critic of the ex-CM and a close aide. Meanwhile, Randhawa is a 3-time MLA from Dera Baba Nanak constituency and Minister for jails and Cooperation in the Amarinder govt, OP Soni is a 5-time MLA and Minister of School Education and Freedom Fighters in Amarinder govt.

Amarinder Singh resigns

Blindsided by the CLP meeting called without his knowledge, 79-year-old Capt Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers. Informing Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he lamented, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust". Terming Sidhu an incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon". While Singh and Sidhu have locked horns since 2019, the final blow to Singh came when the Congress High Command picked Sidhu as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief, inspite of the CM's vehement opposition.