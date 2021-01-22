Punjab CM Lashes Out At Govt's 'stubbornness' On Farm Laws As Centre-Farmer Talks Stall

As Centre-Farmer talks remain stalled, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday, questioned the 'stubbornness' of the Centre in not repealing the laws. He added that if the farmers were unwilling to agree to amendments, he said that a new version can be discussed upon, debated in Parliament, sent to a select committee and then passed again. He also promised to provide a government job to one member of the 76 farmers who has lost their lives amid the farmers' protest.

11th Farmers-Centre meet ends inconclusively, no date fixed for next round of talks

Punjab CM: 'Why the stubbornness?'

"This is not the way to pass laws. They did not even discuss it in parliament or with a committee. Today was another 10th or 11th round of meeting. Understand this, how many times amendments have been made to the constitution, almost 130-140 times? They can do it one more time," said Singh in a press conference.

He added, "If amendments are still not agreed upon by farmers, can't they sit with farmers, send the bill to select committee and then pass it in the parliament again? What is this stubbornness to not do it? We are standing with farmers."

I have received report that 76 farmers have passed away during the protest against three farm laws. Today, I announce that we'll provide govt job to one family member of those from Punjab who die in agitation at Delhi borders: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/6JYpSDkZnY — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 12.7 lakh vaccinated; PM interacts with beneficiaries

Centre-Farmers' talk stall

After 11 rounds of Centre-farmer talks, the two parties to reach a middle ground on Friday after a five hour meeting with the associations refusing to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the 12th round of talks lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes. No date has been fixed for the next round of meeting. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal.

Tomar blames external forces for deadlock in talks; urges farmers to reconsider proposal

Farmers protests continue

Rejecting the Centre's amendments, farmers have continued to protest at Delhi's state borders - demanding repeal of the three laws and MSP made a law. Centre has agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use, but refused to repeal the laws. Recently, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna, and Justice V Ramasubramanian has stayed the three farm laws passed by Parliament for at least 2 months, setting up a 4-member committee to solicit the views of farmers and the Union government. While the Centre has welcomed the SC order, farmers have refused to engage with the SC-appointed panel as the members favoured the Farm Laws. Farmers have also stated that the Kisan Parade will be held at Delhi and all over the country in large numbers, without hampering the official Republic Day parade. Protests have continued for 58 days till date.

Congress Working Committee sets June 2021 as deadline for electing new party chief