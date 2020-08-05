Punjab CM Requests PM Modi Not To Allow GI Tagging Of MP Basmati, Worries Advantage To Pak

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention to not allow Geographical Indication (GI) tagging of Basmati to Madhya Pradesh, in the interest of Punjab and other states which are already Basmati GI tagged.

Apart from Punjab, other states which already have GI tagging for Basmati are Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Western UP, and select districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi and urged him for GI tag for Basmati rice produced in his state.

The GI tag is an indication that is used on products that have a particular geographical origin and have qualities or a reputation that are due to the origin.

According to a press release from the CMO, Singh in his letter has noted that India exported Basmati to the tune of Rs. 33,000 crore every year, but any dilution in the registration of Indian Basmati may give advantage to Pakistan (which also produces Basmati as per GI tagging) in the international market in terms of Basmati characteristics, quality parameters.

The CM has PM Modi's attention to the economically and socially important issue of Geographical Tagging, saying GI tagging of MP Basmati would negatively impact the state’s agriculture and also India’s Basmati exports. Madhya Pradesh has sought the inclusion of its 13 districts for GI tagging for Basmati.

Essential for safeguarding farmers' interest

Urging the PM to direct the concerned authorities not to disturb the status quo in this matter, the Amarinder Singh said this was essential for safeguarding the interests of farmers and Basmati exporters of India.

As per the geographical indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act 1999 a "geographical indication tag can be issued for agricultural goods that are originating in the territory of a country, or a region or locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or other characteristics of such goods is essentially attributable to its geographical origin. GI tag for Basmati has been given on the basis of the traditionally grown areas of Basmati due to special aroma, quality and taste of the grain, which is indigenous to the region below the foothills of the Himalayas in the Indo-Gangetic Plains and Basmati of this area has distinct recognition across the world,” the Chief Minister has pointed out.

CM lists out reasons to dump MP claim

Madhya Pradesh, said Captain Amarinder, "does not fall under the specialised zone for Basmati cultivation". It was for this reason that MP was not included in indigenous area of Basmati cultivation in the history of India, he said, adding that MP's move to get its area included for Basmati tagging is a direct violation of the GI tagging procedure and laws, and any attempt to breach the GI tagging areas will not only hit the status of aromatic Basmati cultivation in India’s specialised area in but will also negate the purpose of GI tagging regulation in the Indian context.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that MP had earlier attempted to get the GI tag for Basmati cultivation in 2017-18. However, Registrar of Geographical Indications (RGI), constituted under the geographical indications of goods (Registrations and Protection) Act 1999, rejected the demand of MP after investigating the matter. The Intellectual Property Appellate Board had also discarded the claim of MP in this regard. Later, MP challenged these decisions in Madras High Court, but did not get any relief.

Further, to look into the claim of MP to get GI tag for its Basmati, the Centre had also constituted a committee of eminent agricultural scientists, which after thorough deliberations, had also rejected the state’s claim, Captain Amarinder pointed out.

