Punjab CM Seeks Amit Shah's Help In Arranging Trains For Transporting Stranded Migrants

On Monday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's personal intervention in arranging special trains for transporting migrant workers stranded in Punjab to their native places in other states. Noting that there was a growing restlessness among migrant labourers, he stated that the Punjab government desired that they should reach their home. In his letter, Singh conveyed that his government would indicate its daily requirement of trains in advance to the Ministry of Railways for the next 10-15 days to ensure the travel of 6.44 lakh migrant workers who have registered on the portal- www.covidhelp.punjab.gov.in.

Wrote to HM @AmitShah Ji requesting his assistance in arranging trains for stranded persons to go their respective states. There is growing restlessness amongst migrant workers as in crisis we all want to be home & they have waited for long now. Requesting immediate attention! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 4, 2020

While acknowledging that the Punjab administration had made requisite arrangements to provide food and shelter to the migrant workers since the commencement of the nationwide lockdown, Singh stressed that they were keen to get back home as many of them normally leave the state after Holi. This is owing to the fact that some workers from other states usually seek only seasonal employment in the industrial and agricultural sector of Punjab. The Punjab CM also mentioned that coordination was taking place with senior Railway officials and the officers of the recipient states to plan the smooth movement of workers.

The COVID-19 crisis

Currently, there are 42,836 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,102 are from Punjab. Addressing a press briefing earlier in the day, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health revealed that 2,553 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. In the same period, 1074 persons have recovered from COVID-19 taking India's recovery rate to 27.52%.

Till now, 11,706 people have been cured. In the last 24 hours, 1074 people have been cured.This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52%. Total number of COVID19 cases is now 42533: Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/cyf6HDy5VK — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

(Image credits: PTI)