Handwara Encounter: Punjab CM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid, Job To Kin Of Martyred Jawan

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the immediate family of Army jawan NK Rajesh Kumar from Mansa district, who was martyred in the Handwara encounter on Sunday. Sharing his photo on Twitter, Captain Amarinder offered his condolences to the kin of Rajesh Kumar.

My deep condolences to the family of NK Rajesh Kumar, 21 RR, from village Rajrana, District Mansa, who laid down his life for the Nation while fighting militants in Handwara. A Government job and Rs. 10 Lakh as Ex-Gratia will be given as a mark of respect to the Next of Kin. pic.twitter.com/DqsAexcCaj — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 3, 2020

NK Rajesh Kumar was among five security personnel martyred in an encounter with terrorists at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area on Sunday

Counter-terror operation

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists. Top Lashkar-e Taiba commander Haider from Pakistan were killed in Handwara encounter, reported news agency ANI quoting IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar. The team of five security forces personnel comprising of two Army officers, two Army soldiers, and one J&K Police Sub Inspector attained martyrdom, while the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated.

Defence Minister pays tribute

Paying his tribute to the martyrs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs. The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

