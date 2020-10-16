Punjab CM urges farmers to ease 'Rail Roko', blames Centre's 'arrogance' for power crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh requested the farmer's unions to ease the 'Rail Roko' agitation on Thursday while accusing the Union government of failing to resolve the farm laws conflict which led to the Brar Power Crisis. He also stated that the power crisis was a result of Centre's 'arrogant and callous' attitude towards farmer unions. As per the official statement, the massive power shortage occurred as rail blockades severely impacted the supply of coal in the state due to which two power units had to be shut down as well.

"While three of my cabinet colleagues were in discussion with the farmer unions to persuade them to lift the rail blockade, which had led to serious coal shortage in the state, it was the duty of the Union Government to engage with them. Two power units at Lehra Mohabat and a unit of GVK in Taran Taran have already been shut down, and the state is staring at a massive power shortage," said CM Capt Amarinder Singh.

Punjab CM: Allow essential supply

Following the power crisis, Amarinder Singh also requested the farmer bodies to lift the 'Rail Roko' blockades to allow the movement of essential goods. He further added that there is a shortage of diesel as well which is a serious problem. During the live session of the 18th edition of #AskCaptain, he also spoke about the shortage of urea, coal and the need to urgently move foodgrains from godowns which were postponed due to the the 'Rail Roko' agitation.

[Live]: With the people of Punjab for the 18th edition of #AskCaptain.

https://t.co/1b0sXYbaHw — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 15, 2020

Talking about the shortage the Punjab CM said, "There is a suggestion that the state should purchase power from the central grid but where is the money? The state government is providing free power to farmers and is facing a serious shortage of diesel too. We need to seriously think about these problems."

Calling the farm laws 'malicious', he informed the people of his decision to convene a special Vidhan Sabha session on October 19. He also stated that lawyers will be consulted to fight against the 'black farm laws'. In his previous tweet on October 14, he claimed that the Centre added 'salt to the wounds of the farmers' while adding that it exposed their 'malice & ill-intent towards farmers'.

Shocked by the humiliating treatment meted out to farmers by @BJP4India. GoI has added salt to the wounds of the farmers by sending an Officer to meet them. Don’t our farmers deserve even the courtesy of @AgriGoI minister meeting them personally? (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 14, 2020

This has totally exposed their malice & ill-intent towards farmers. After the devastating #FarmLaws, the least GoI could have done was to empathise with farmers. Instead, they chose to insult the Kisan unions. After today’s fiasco, can they expect farmers to trust them? (2/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 14, 2020

(With inputs from ANI)