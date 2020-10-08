Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Asks Centre To Either Repeal Or Amend 'anti-farm Laws'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched a fresh attack at the Centre over the Farm Laws. Sharing a 4-minute video of farmers protests in Punjab, Amarinder Singh highlighted the contribution of the Punjabis saying that they not only sacrificed their lives at the borders but also worked hard in the fields to feed the nation. Urging the Centre to listen to their demands, the Congress leader asked the government to either repeal or amend the "anti-farmer laws".

It’s the Punjabi who’s commonly seen sacrificing his life at our country's border & its the same Punjabi who with his hard work in the fields feeds us. Central Govt will have to listen to what we are rightfully demanding. They must either repeal or amend these Anti-Farmer laws. pic.twitter.com/mbVKZkhGeq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 8, 2020

Earlier, Amarinder Singh had announced that his government would pass either a resolution or a Bill in the state assembly to prevent the Farm Laws from being implemented in the state so as to counter their “dangerous impact”.

On October 7, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a bizarre attack at the Centre over the Farm Laws, claiming that the Farm bills would 'end roads'. "Narendra Modi says the farmers can sell their produce anywhere now. When there won't be roads then where will farmers go? Roads were built using mandi tax, and they've ended mandi tax, meaning you have ended roads," said the former Congress President.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. On the other hand, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The aforesaid bills were introduced by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to replace the ordinances promulgated on June 5. The opposition has alleged that the bills will benefit only big farmers and corporates.

