Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: New Punjab CM To Be Announced On Sunday

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab by saying he "felt humiliated" and Congress is free to appoint anyone for the top post.

Amarinder Singh, Sidhu

IMAGE: PTI

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped down as the Chief Minister of Punjab by saying he "felt humiliated" and Congress is free to appoint anyone for the top post.
23:25 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Punjab CLP meet to be held at 11 am on Sunday; New Punjab CM to be announced

The Congress will announce the successor of Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, September 18, after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 11 am at Congress Bhawan. Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday amid infighting in the state Congress.

21:45 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Congress CLP meeting called again tomorrow

After conducting a meeting on Saturday, the Congress party called the CLP meet again at 11.00 AM on Sunday at Congress Bhawan.  

21:21 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh speaks to Arnab, hammers 'incapable' Sidhu; Watch full interview

In a blistering and explosive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami right after stepping down, Captain Amarinder voiced his mind on all those matters over which he had maintained a studied silence for a long time.

Watch the full interview HERE

20:47 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: New Punjab CM to be finalised by Sunday; Congress to not fight upcoming polls under new Chief Minister

According to ANI sources, AICC observers will stay in Chandigarh and the next Punjab Chief Minister will be finalized by tonight or Sunday morning. Sunil Jakhar is the front runner for the post, others include Ambika Soni, Vijay Inder Singla, sources inform. But Congress will not contest next Assembly polls under his/her (new CM) leadership, it added.

20:31 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: 'Fail to understand Congress decision,' says Amarinder Singh

In a tweet, Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh, quoted former Chief Minister as saying: "Fail to understand @INCIndia decision. We won all polls in Punjab since 2017. People were clearly happy with my govt. But party leaders have cut their nose to spite their face, and ended up from a winning to a losing position"

20:12 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: New CM likely to be announced on Sunday; Sonia Gandhi to Decide

The Congress is likely to announce the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday, September 19. The decision will be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi. Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM on Saturday following months of in-fighting in the state unit. 

Earlier in the day, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said, "We've sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision."

 

20:03 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain made scapegoat for unfulfilled promises, says SAD (Sanyukt) leader

Reacting to Amarinder Singh's resignation as the Punjab chief minister, SAD (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said he was made a scapegoat by the Congress to save the party from allegations of non-fulfilment of promises.   Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday amid infighting in the state Congress.

19:26 IST, September 18th 2021
Sidhu is friends with Imran Khan & Bajwa, says Amarinder Singh; Adds will oppose Punjab Congress Chief for CM face

Amarinder Singh, who resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab, said that he will oppose Navjot Singh Sidhu for the CM's post. "He is friends with (Pakistan Army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose if he is chosen as the next CM face," Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said.

18:59 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepts resignation of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The statement from the Raj Bhavan read: "The Chief Minister Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation and that of his Council of Ministers. The Punjab Governor Shri Banwarilal Purohit accepted his resignation and that of his council of Ministers. The Governor asked him and his Council of Ministers to continue in office, for the transaction of routine business, till alternative arrangements are made."

18:49 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: No decision on new Punjab CM yet, says Congress state observer Ajay Maken

Congress observer for Punjab, Ajay Maken speaking to media on Saturday said that no decision has been taken on the new Chief Minister of Punjab. "There was no discussion on the name (CLP leader)," he said.

 

18:38 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns Live: Captain gave good governance, says Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, after Amarinder Singh's resignation, said that Captain gave good governance to Punjab. He also praised his tenure as Chief Minister of the state. 

18:17 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns Live: Captain speaks to Arnab; Calls Sidhu bad & incompetent person

Speaking exclusively to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will fight the issues that are worsening the state. In this context, he called "Sidhu is a bad person for Punjab and is incompetent." He also called the Punjab Congress president incompetent for Chief Ministership.

18:10 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain speaks to Arnab; Says told Sidhu not to go to Pakistan

Captain Amarinder Singh speaking live with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that he was against Navjot Singh Sidhu's pro-Pakistan support. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa," he said.
 

18:02 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain speaks to Arnab; Says 'Will not support incompetent Sidhu for Chief Ministership'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will not support incompetent Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhi if the party selects him for "Chief Ministership".

17:57 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain speaks to Arnab; Exposes Congress conspiracy against him

Captain Amarinder Singh, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, exposed Congress conspiracy against him. "Why do you need 3 observers? Why call everyone in the night? The meaning was that they wanted to remove me as CM," Captain said.

 

17:54 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain speaks to Arnab; says 'not informed of CLP meeting'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Today I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader. I then telephoned Congress president & said that I will resign."

 

17:50 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain speaks to Arnab; says 'Sidhu Totally incapable man'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that Punjab Congress President is totally an "incapable" man. 

17:47 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Raveen Thakural, Vimal Sumbly change their Twitter bio

Raveen Thakural, Advisor to Former Punjab CM Amrinder Singh changed his Twitter bio. He has changed it to Advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh. Earlier, it mentioned Punjab Chief Minister. 

Vimal Sumbly, Press Secretary to Capt Amarinder Singh changed his Twitter bio. He has changed it to Press Secretary to Captain Amrinder Singh.

17:20 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Congress has accepted that they have failed, says Akali Dal

Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Cheema has reacted to Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation. He said that the resignation represents that the Congress party has failed in the state. He further suggested that with elections months away, "assembly should have been dissolved and elections be conducted."

17:11 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: 'Congress has greed of power and chair,' says AAP's Raghav Chadha

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chadha has reacted to Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Chief Minister of Punjab. He said that Congress has the greed of power and chair. "Governance of Punjab has become worst. Punjab Government is in a standstill position now," the Delhi MLA said.

17:03 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Congress free to appoint anyone as Punjab CM, says Captain

Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that Congress Party is free to appoint anyone as the Chief Minister of Punjab. "Whoever they (party high command) have faith in, can make them (Punjab CM)," Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM.

16:59 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain tenders his resignation; Says 'felt humiliated'

Addressing media after tendering his resignation as Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he felt humiliated by the way talks were conspired. "I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today... This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs... which is why I decided to quit," Singh said.

16:52 IST, September 18th 2021
Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: Captain says informed Congress chief Sonia Gandhi about resignation

After tendering his resignation, Captain Amarinder Singh told media that he had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi about his resignation. The 79-year-old leader resigned from his post stating that he "cannot take any more humiliation."

16:46 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Update: Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM; his council of ministers follow suit

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Punjab Governor and submitted his and his council of ministers’ resignation. He will address the media at the Raj Bhavan gate in a few minutes from now.

16:40 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Update: Captain Amarinder Singh steps down as Punjab Chief Minister, submits his resignation to Governor

After months of rumbling in the Punjab unit of Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh has tendered his resignation as Chief Minister of Punjab. The 79-year-old leader resigned from his post stating that he "cannot take any more humiliation." The decision was taken at a meeting of legislators close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh.

 

16:33 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Update: CM Captain Amarinder Singh arrives at Raj Bhavan to tender his resignation

Captain Amarinder Singh has reached Governor's residence to tender his resignation as Chief Minister of Punjab. Reports suggest that decision was taken at a meeting of legislators close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh a little after 2 pm.

16:26 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Update: Captain Amarinder Singh's son confirms Punjab CM will tender his resignation to Governor

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will arrive at Raj Bhavan shortly. He will tender his resignation to Governor. Captain Amarinder Singh's Son Raninder in a tweet said, "Haha indeed indeed must go now as I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all.

 

16:12 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Update: 3 Congress MPs, 7 Ministers present at Captain's residence

According to sources, 3 Congress MPs and seven ministers are present at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's residence. Over 25 party MLAs are also attending the crucial meeting.

15:58 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Congress Crisis LIVE Update: CM Capt Amarinder Singh to address Press Conference at 4.30 pm

Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, said that Captain Amarinder Singh will address a press conference at Punjab Raj Bhawan Gate at 4:30 pm.

 

15:38 IST, September 18th 2021
Punjab Congress crisis LIVE Updates: Meeting between Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and his loyalists underway

The meeting between Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and party MLAs who are loyal to him is underway at his official residence in Chandigarh.

