Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: New Punjab CM To Be Announced On Sunday

Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: New CM likely to be announced on Sunday; Sonia Gandhi to Decide

The Congress is likely to announce the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday, September 19. The decision will be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi. Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM on Saturday following months of in-fighting in the state unit.

Earlier in the day, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said, "We've sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision."