Amarinder Singh Resigns LIVE: New Punjab CM To Be Announced On Sunday

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
The Congress will announce the successor of Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, September 18, after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 11 am at Congress Bhawan. Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday amid infighting in the state Congress.
After conducting a meeting on Saturday, the Congress party called the CLP meet again at 11.00 AM on Sunday at Congress Bhawan.
In a blistering and explosive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami right after stepping down, Captain Amarinder voiced his mind on all those matters over which he had maintained a studied silence for a long time.
Watch the full interview HERE
According to ANI sources, AICC observers will stay in Chandigarh and the next Punjab Chief Minister will be finalized by tonight or Sunday morning. Sunil Jakhar is the front runner for the post, others include Ambika Soni, Vijay Inder Singla, sources inform. But Congress will not contest next Assembly polls under his/her (new CM) leadership, it added.
In a tweet, Raveen Thukral, media advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh, quoted former Chief Minister as saying: "Fail to understand @INCIndia decision. We won all polls in Punjab since 2017. People were clearly happy with my govt. But party leaders have cut their nose to spite their face, and ended up from a winning to a losing position"
The Congress is likely to announce the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday, September 19. The decision will be taken by party president Sonia Gandhi. Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab CM on Saturday following months of in-fighting in the state unit.
Earlier in the day, Congress Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat said, "We've sent two resolutions to party high command which was passed in Congress Legislative Party today. We're waiting for their (party high command) decision."
Reacting to Amarinder Singh's resignation as the Punjab chief minister, SAD (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said he was made a scapegoat by the Congress to save the party from allegations of non-fulfilment of promises. Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday amid infighting in the state Congress.
Amarinder Singh, who resigned as Chief Minister of Punjab, said that he will oppose Navjot Singh Sidhu for the CM's post. "He is friends with (Pakistan Army chief) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will oppose if he is chosen as the next CM face," Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said.
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. The statement from the Raj Bhavan read: "The Chief Minister Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation and that of his Council of Ministers. The Punjab Governor Shri Banwarilal Purohit accepted his resignation and that of his council of Ministers. The Governor asked him and his Council of Ministers to continue in office, for the transaction of routine business, till alternative arrangements are made."
Congress observer for Punjab, Ajay Maken speaking to media on Saturday said that no decision has been taken on the new Chief Minister of Punjab. "There was no discussion on the name (CLP leader)," he said.
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat, after Amarinder Singh's resignation, said that Captain gave good governance to Punjab. He also praised his tenure as Chief Minister of the state.
Speaking exclusively to Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will fight the issues that are worsening the state. In this context, he called "Sidhu is a bad person for Punjab and is incompetent." He also called the Punjab Congress president incompetent for Chief Ministership.
Captain Amarinder Singh speaking live with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that he was against Navjot Singh Sidhu's pro-Pakistan support. "I had condemned Sidhu when he went to Pakistan and met Imran Khan and Bajwa," he said.
In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will not support incompetent Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhi if the party selects him for "Chief Ministership".
Captain Amarinder Singh, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, exposed Congress conspiracy against him. "Why do you need 3 observers? Why call everyone in the night? The meaning was that they wanted to remove me as CM," Captain said.
#CaptainSpeaksToArnab | 'Why do you need 3 observers? Why call everyone in the night? The meaning was that they wanted to remove me as CM': Captain Amarinder Singh tells Arnab Goswami after stepping down as Punjab CMhttps://t.co/pc33diXWyK pic.twitter.com/YoeQ7osFKU— Republic (@republic) September 18, 2021
In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Today I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader. I then telephoned Congress president & said that I will resign."
#CaptainSpeaksToArnab | 'Today I was not informed of the CLP meeting even though I am the leader. I then telephoned Congress president & said that I will resign': Captain Amarinder Singh speaks to Arnab Goswami after stepping down as Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/V46X8dolcq— Republic (@republic) September 18, 2021
In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Captain Amarinder Singh said that Punjab Congress President is totally an "incapable" man.
Raveen Thakural, Advisor to Former Punjab CM Amrinder Singh changed his Twitter bio. He has changed it to Advisor to Captain Amarinder Singh. Earlier, it mentioned Punjab Chief Minister.
Vimal Sumbly, Press Secretary to Capt Amarinder Singh changed his Twitter bio. He has changed it to Press Secretary to Captain Amrinder Singh.
Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Cheema has reacted to Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation. He said that the resignation represents that the Congress party has failed in the state. He further suggested that with elections months away, "assembly should have been dissolved and elections be conducted."
Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chadha has reacted to Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Chief Minister of Punjab. He said that Congress has the greed of power and chair. "Governance of Punjab has become worst. Punjab Government is in a standstill position now," the Delhi MLA said.
Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that Congress Party is free to appoint anyone as the Chief Minister of Punjab. "Whoever they (party high command) have faith in, can make them (Punjab CM)," Amarinder Singh after resigning as Punjab CM.
Addressing media after tendering his resignation as Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he felt humiliated by the way talks were conspired. "I spoke with the Congress president this morning, told them that I will be resigning today... This is the third time in recent months in meeting MLAs... which is why I decided to quit," Singh said.
After tendering his resignation, Captain Amarinder Singh told media that he had informed Congress president Sonia Gandhi about his resignation. The 79-year-old leader resigned from his post stating that he "cannot take any more humiliation."
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Punjab Governor and submitted his and his council of ministers’ resignation. He will address the media at the Raj Bhavan gate in a few minutes from now.
After months of rumbling in the Punjab unit of Congress, Captain Amarinder Singh has tendered his resignation as Chief Minister of Punjab. The 79-year-old leader resigned from his post stating that he "cannot take any more humiliation." The decision was taken at a meeting of legislators close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh.
My father submitting his resignation to HE the Governor Sahib of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/RyINJSUeh5— Raninder Singh (@RaninderSingh) September 18, 2021
Captain Amarinder Singh has reached Governor's residence to tender his resignation as Chief Minister of Punjab. Reports suggest that decision was taken at a meeting of legislators close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh a little after 2 pm.
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will arrive at Raj Bhavan shortly. He will tender his resignation to Governor. Captain Amarinder Singh's Son Raninder in a tweet said, "Haha indeed indeed must go now as I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all.
Haha indeed indeed must go now as I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning et all.— Raninder Singh (@RaninderSingh) September 18, 2021
According to sources, 3 Congress MPs and seven ministers are present at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's residence. Over 25 party MLAs are also attending the crucial meeting.
Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, said that Captain Amarinder Singh will address a press conference at Punjab Raj Bhawan Gate at 4:30 pm.
Punjab Chief Minister @capt_amarinder will address a press conference at Pubjab Raj Bhawan Gate at 4:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/kktPX9HxGp— Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) September 18, 2021
The meeting between Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and party MLAs who are loyal to him is underway at his official residence in Chandigarh.