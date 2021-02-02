Punjab: FIR Against Congress MLA, Son & 60 Others Over Attack On Sukhbir Badal's Convoy

An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA Raminder Singh Awla, his son, and 60 other unnamed accused in connection with the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal's convoy earlier today.

This comes hours after major clashes broke out between the party workers of Congress and the SAD, where stone-pelting and manhandling were witnessed from both sides during Badal’s visit to Jalalabad. The incident escalated to the point where local police had to open fire to disperse the agitated protestors, with one person sustaining serious injuries during the clash.

While the SAD Chief escaped unscathed amid the clashes, his vehicle and four persons were injured during the incident. Badal was on his way to file his nomination papers for the Jalalabad Municipal polls in Fazilka district.

SAD blames Congress over attack

Ahead of the local body polls, both the parties have indulged in a blame-game with SAD holding 'police-backed Congress goons' responsible for the incident. Alleging that Congress was behind the attack, SAD said, "Police backed Congress goons today made an attempt on the life of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. Three party workers who jumped to the president's rescue received bullet injuries."

Akali Dal also alleged that there was a 'nexus' between Congress and local goons in the state with SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa saying, "Shocking state of law and order, and complete failure of Government in Punjab. Congress stoops so low to attack Sukhbir Badal's vehicle through their goons. We condemn this murderous attack which exposes nexus between Congress and local goons which are harming peace & harmony of the state."

Punjab is looking at elections for eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and Nagar panchayats on February 14.

