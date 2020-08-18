Punjab Government imposes new COVID-19 restrictions in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala

Punjab government has imposed extra restrictions in a few cities in the state on August 18 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala will have to deal with additional lockdown curbs till further orders.

Additional Restrictions Imposed

Punjab has seen a sudden rise in COVID-19 positive cases and in order to bring it under control, the state government has decided to impose additional curbs. These new lockdown restrictions will be imposed within the city limit in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala from August 18 onwards. Punjab government felt the need to reduce the movement and restrict certain activities in the state.

New COVID-19 Guidelines

Movement of people for all non-essential activities will be prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am.

Movement of people and goods on the state and the national highway is permitted along with buses, trains and aeroplanes.

Industries and firms working with multiple shifts will be permitted to work.

Restaurants, hotels and other hospitality units can remain open till 8.30 pm.

Shops and shopping mall are not allowed to remain open past 8 pm but the restaurants within the malls and the liquor shops can continue to operate till 8:30 pm.

Shopping malls and shops (other than essential commodity dealers) will remain shut on Sundays across the state.

Shops and malls(other than essential commodity dealers) in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala will remain shut on Saturday as well as Sunday.

The Punjab state government has also asked the people residing in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala to avoid stepping of unnecessarily or for any non-essential work.

Coronavirus in Punjab

On Sunday Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has tested positive for coronavirus just a day after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence day in Mansa. Gurpreet Singh Kangar is currently under home quarantine while people who were in close contact with the minister are being tested. On Monday Punjab MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali also tested positive for COVID-19 and chose to self-isolate after coming in contact with the Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police who tested positive for coronavirus.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also stated that he is not averse to taking harsher measures to check further spread of COVID-19 while ensuring that economic activities don't suffer, on Monday. Punjab currently has a total of 32,696 coronavirus cases out of which 11,653 are active and 20,180 have recovered. The coronavirus death toll in the state is at 863.

