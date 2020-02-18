Punjab Government To Rename Mohali Government College After Dr. BR Ambedkar

As a tribute to legendary statesman and father of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to rename the Government Medical College, SAS Nagar Mohali as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences.

While making an announcement about it in Punjab, a spokesperson from the Chief Minister's Office stated that the upcoming medical college would be instrumental in serving the government's purpose of providing affordable healthcare to the people of Punjab, and it will also serve as an opportunity to the students who want to pursue a career in medical sciences.

State Government had created 994 posts

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, had conveyed its decision to establish a medical college in district Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) with enabling provisions for 100 MBBS seats under the centrally sponsored scheme of 'Establishment of New Medical College attached with the existing District/Referral Hospitals' having more than 200-bed strength.

The State Government, in its notification dated January 22, 2020, created 994 posts for the 100 seats of MBBS course at GMC, SAS Nagar (Mohali), with permission to fill up these posts in a phased manner as per the conditions mentioned in the aforesaid notification within a period of five years.

