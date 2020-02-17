Akali Dal Tells Punjab CM To Not Tamper With SC/ST Reservations After Apex Court Judgment

On Sunday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked the Punjab government to not 'dilute' or tamper with the current reservation policy in appointments and promotions in government service. The Supreme Court in a recent verdict has held that the States are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

Read: Punjab DGP launches a scheme to recognise the police personnel's work

"The reservation given to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should not be diluted in any way despite a recent judgement of the apex court which says states are not legally bound to provide reservation in government jobs and promotions," said senior SAD leader Charanjit Singh Atwal in a statement.

Read: Mayawati slams the BJP over SC's decision on reservation for the SCs, STs

'Status quo needs to be brought in'

The SAD leader asked the Punjab Government to make an immediate 'declaration' that it will stick to the current policy vis a vis reservation in government jobs and promotions in order to 'to dispel the fear' that may have arisen in the minds of the SC population.

"We expect the Centre should also intervene in the same way as it did when the apex court had diluted the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act). Parliament was extended by a day and the status quo was maintained by law. Such affirmative action is needed now also," said Charanjit Singh Atwal.

Read: Akhilesh Yadav reacts to SC verdict on Reservation, accuses the BJP of weakening the deprived

He also added that the Preamble of the Constitution recognised India's past wherein injustice was perpetrated on the minority caste communities leading to social inequity. "Reservation in government jobs seek to remove these inequalities. Not doing so would be a grave injustice to the SC community," he said. The SAD leader stated that their party would do its utmost to ensure that the right of reservations would not be snatched from the SC community.

Read: Udit Raj slams BJP over SC verdict on Reservation, says Supreme Court is for supreme caste

(With ANI Inputs)