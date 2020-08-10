Punjab Hooch Tragedy: SAD Postpones Planned Protest Outside Sonia Gandhi's Residence

Former Punjab Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday that the party has postponed its protest outside Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on August 11.

In a tweet, Cheema said that the protest against Congress chief over the Punjab Hooch tragedy has been postponed due to security concerns amid Independence Day celebrations. The final date for demonstration of the SAD party in Delhi will be announced later on, he said.

The SAD has postponed its protest in front of residence of Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Aug 11. This has been done due to security concerns because of Independence Day celebrations. Fresh dates will be announced later on. — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) August 9, 2020

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal had said on Saturday that he will stage a dharna outside Sonia Gandhi's residence against Congress’ alleged involvement in the production and pedalling of spurious liquor that killed over 120 people in Punjab. The SAD chief said he will demand the resignation of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the incident, along with a statement from top leaders of the Congress party.

On Friday, the Punjab Chief Minister had said those involved in the hooch tragedy would not be spared at any cost and properties of those responsible for the tragic incident would be confiscated.

SAD demands CBI probe

A delegation of SAD, led by MP and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Punjab governor on Thursday, seeking CBI probe into the illicit liquor trade. Sukhbir Badal claimed that two Congress MLAs including Ramanjit Sikki and Rana Gurjeet Singh are allegedly running this trade. Sukhbir said that Punjab police have arrested suppliers, but are not nabbing the ‘big fishes behind this nexus’. In response to the allegations against MLAs and leaders, Congress government in a statement said that SAD is trying to play dirty politics and playing with the sentiments of victim families.

He added that the Congress government has constituted SITs to save their legislative members instead of putting them behind bars. Apart from the CBI probe, SAD also raised the demand for compensation announced by the Punjab government is not being given to victim families.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh visited Tarn Taran to share his sympathies with the bereaved families and assured of severe action against the perpetrators. The Chief Minister also enhanced compensation to the from existing Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs.

(With inputs from agency)