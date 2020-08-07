Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: CM Amarinder Visits Victim's Families; Akali Dal Demands CBI Probe

Seven days after the Amritsar Hooch tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday visited victim's families in Tarn Taran. During his visit, Captain announced that the compensation amount has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from 2 Lakh. He also announced a government job for kin of deceased according to the eligibility. The Chief Minister said that all the Deputy Commissioners are directed to provide the jobs accordingly.

CM addressed the victims' family

Moreover, for those who have lost their eyesight after consuming poison, he announced Rs 5 lakh for their survival.

During the visit, the government machinery made lavish arrangement for the Chief Minister's visit to Tarn Taran. A stage was prepared with comfortable sitting arrangement for CM including PPCC president Sunil Jakhar and bureaucrats.

All the victim families were gathered at one place under the tent and the Chief Minister addressed them as if it was a political rally. 113 deaths were reported after people consumed illicit poisonous liquor. The arrangements were quoted as a photo op by Shiromani Akali dal while protesting in Chandigarh.

Before the CM addressed the victims, PPCC president introduced him on stage like any other political rally. Though CM Amarinder also responded to the political attacks and said that political parties should not politicise the incident and wait for investigation report. He ensured that no one will be spared either any political person or any big fish for their involvement.

SAD press CBI probe, protest outside Governor house

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a protest outside the Punjab Governor's house in Chandigarh. Though the local police have detained all the leaders of SAD as due to COVID 19, Chandigarh administration has banned all the protest and press conferences in the city. Akalis with covered faces were standing maintaining social distancing. He showed placards quoted the CM visit as a photo op.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that the investigation by SITs is preparing all the escape routes for Congress leaders involved in illicit liquor trade in Punjab. He added that investigation should be handed over to CBI to unearth the nexus of politicians and bureaucrats. A heavy police force was deployed by the administration and they pushed all the protesters on a bus and drove them to the police station.

(Image credits: Facebook/CaptainAmarinderSingh)