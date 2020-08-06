Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Ruling Congress Netas Involved In Nexus, Writes Sunny Deol To CM

Gurdaspur Member of Parliament and Bollywood star Sunny Deol has now taken action on the Amritsar Hooch tragedy. Deol wrote a letter to Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh days after the death of 113 people over spurious liquor in Tarn Taran, Amritsar (rural) and Batala. Deol pointed fingers at politicians from the ruling Congress party in Punjab and said that magisterial probe is just an eyewash to shelter powerful politicians.

While police have arrested around 40 accused running a nexus of the illicit liquor trade, Sunny Deol said that it is not possible that only suppliers are running trade without any support from a politician. He added that the investigation of local police is willingly not reaching out to politicians and the nexus among excise officers and politicians needs to be unearthed to avoid such tragedy in the future.

Sunny Deol also quoted the example of a factory blast in Batala last year, as the magisterial probe was also marked in an illegal firecracker factory blast incident but reached no logical conclusion. Deol put his request before CM Amarinder Singh to issue strong orders against the incident so that justice will be delivered.

SAD and AAP target Punjab Govt

From the first day of the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP have been targeting the government over spurious liquor trade in Punjab. SAD held a core committee meeting on Wednesday and decided to meet the governor of Punjab demanding the CBI probe into the matter. The SAD delegation led by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal will meet governor on Thursday.

However, SAD is continuously is raising voice that Congress leaders are involved in the nexus of illicit trade in Punjab and state police are working under their influence. “CBI investigation will unearth the nexus among the politicians and officers running trade and even the death of 113 people government is still not taking it seriously”, SAD spokesperson Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema.

Government action

Punjab CM in his statement clearly mentioned that murder charges are added to the FIRs registered in three districts. Around 40 persons have been arrested so far involved in the nexus. Capt said that three separate SITs have been constituted led by ADGP law and order and all three SSPs of Tarn Taran, Amritsar (rural) and Batala would be team members of SITs to take the investigation to a logical conclusion. Capt added that neither any officer nor any politician will be spared in this investigation.

Moreover, the government is taking legitimate suggestions to impose Punjab control of organised crime act (PCOCA), especially for the gangsters in Punjab. The advocate general of Punjab government has asked to check all the angles to impose PCOCA.

