Punjab Ministers And Cong MLAs To Contribute One Month Salary Towards COVID-19 Relief Fund

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that all the Ministers in his cabinet and all Congress MLAs in the State will contribute their one month salary towards 'Chief Minister Relief Fund' on account of donation towards 'Coronavirus Disaster Management and Relief Fund.' Earlier, the government announced a complete lockdown in the State and sealed all the State borders in an attempt to curb the virus spread. So far, 21 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

'I will not let a few threaten the safety measures'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that his government in the State has initiated legal action against violators of home quarantine. He said that all measures are being taken for the larger good of everyone. "While I am happy that everyone is cooperating, I will not let a few threaten the safety measures being taken against COVID-19," he stated in a tweet.

Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday ordered statewide lockdown till March 31, in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. However, all essential government services will continue and shops selling essential items such as foodstuff and medicines will remain open. He also shared a list of services that have been declared essential services in the state, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Chief Minister has also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fiscal package to combat the coronavirus crisis and permission to get tests done at private hospitals and labs in the state. He expressed grave concern over the escalating COVID-19 crisis while taking part in the deliberations during a video conference convened by the prime minister with all the CMs to review the situation, a government release said.

CM Singh appealed to industrialists in the state to not deduct the salaries of their employees for this period. He also lauded industrial groups that have announced that their workers will be given full wages.

'Follow the guidelines'

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, on Sunday, appealed to all citizens to follow government advisories in order to fight coronavirus successfully. The Minister also reassured the citizens that regular supply of all essential commodities will be available during the lockdown period, which was announced earlier on Sunday.

