Claiming that this is not the first time a road has been constructed in India, Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. In his statement, the Congress leader accused the BJP of using the road construction project for politics. PM Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the expressway in Sultanpur.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi, while slamming the BJP also said that the party is focusing on building roads instead of unemployment, price rise and law and order situation in UP.

"It is the habit of the Prime Minister and Yogi Adityanath to use every little thing for politics. It is not like a road has been constructed for the first time in the country. BJP thinks that they will win elections just by building an expressway. I have always said that a hungry person would not walk on a road built using gold. There is unemployment, price rise in the state. There is no law and order in the state. People are worried. BJP should have paid attention to these things but they were overlooked," said Congess' Rashid Alvi.

Further hitting out at the BJP, the Congress leader linked road building with 'business' and questioned, 'will toll tax not be levied on commuters travelling on the expressway?' He also asked that how is the development benefitting the public as heavy tax will be collected from many spots. 'Centre and state governments are not really government anymore as they are more involved in doing business,' he added.

PM Modi inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway in IAF's C-130J Super Hercules

Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh landed in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Tuesday in A C-130 Hercules plane. PM Modi inaugurated the expressway and lauded UP's Yogi Adityanath Govt for making a massive change in every sector including infrastructure, education, health, and security among others. In his address from the state, the Prime Minister had also called out the previous governments for the injustice done to the people of Uttar Pradesh and further removing the state from the path of development.

(With inputs from ANI)