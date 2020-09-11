Raghuvansh Prasad Asks CM Nitish To Bring Ordinance Regarding Amendment Of MNREGA Law

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh demanded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to fulfill his three demands, which also included bringing an ordinance regarding amendment of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) law. Singh, who was former Union Minister for Rural Development and conceptualised the MNREGA scheme, resigned from RJD earlier this week.

In a letter sent to Kumar on Friday, Singh wrote: "While increasing the management of government and SC-ST land under MNREGA law, there is a need to add the lands of general farmers. There is also a need to bring in an ordinance on the matter to avoid Code of Conduct."

While describing Vaishali as the "mother of democracy" and the "first republic", he urged the CM to "hoist the National Flag from Vaishali either on August 15 and January 26." Singh gave the example of Jharkhand, which was bifurcated from Bihar in 2000 that the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony use to take place in Ranchi.

The former RJD national vice president also demanded Kumar to "bring back the begging bowl or 'bhikshapatra' of Lord Buddha from Afghanistan" which the Lord Buddha donated to the people of Vaishali centuries ago.

Ailing Raghuvansh Prasad is currently admitted at AIIMS Delhi, and had been vocal about the lack of leadership in RJD in the absence of Lalu. He had tendered his resignation and said that "he has been with the party since the demise of Karpuri Thakur but now he is quitting." He thanked the party workers for their love and support and added that they should 'forgive him for he is leaving the party now'.

According to reports, he was unhappy with talks of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Vaishali, Rama Singh, joining the RJD.

