Lalu Yadav Tells RJD's Raghuvansh Prasad, "You're Not Going Anywhere" As Latter Quits RJD

Addressing his close aide Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Thursday, wrote to him stating 'You are not going anywhere'. Yadav who is currently in Birsa Munda Central Jail expressed shock at Singh's sudden exit from his party. Singh - who has been with Yadav for 32 years, quit the RJD asking the party to 'forgive him'.

The jailed ex-CM said that he and his family wished to see Singh recuperate and then join them. He added that the former RJD national VP and himself had solved every political, social and family matters in the past 40 years. Dictating that Singh will not leave the RJD, ahead of the Bihar polls, Yadav said Singh - who is admitted to AIIMS Delhi - must meet him and resolve issues.

Raghuvansh Prasad quits RJD

Singh - who was former Minister for Rural Development and conceptualized the MNREGA scheme - resigned from RJD saying, "I have been with the party since the demise of Karpuri Thakur but now I am quitting. Thanking party workers for their love and support, he said that they should 'forgive him for he is leaving the party now'. The 74-year-old RJD leader has been very vocal bout the lack of leadership in RJD in the absence of Lalu.

This comes days after Raghuvansh Prasad opposed the induction of muscleman and former LJP MP Rama Singh into the party, which was criticised by Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav. As the poll season in Bihar is set to arrive in the midst of floods and COVID-19 pandemic, Tej Pratap Yadav was reprimanded by his father Lalu, and was told to avoid making remarks on senior party leaders. Singh had also openly offered JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar to ditch the BJP and come back in the Mahagathbandhan folds.

Political shuffle

Recently, sources told Republic World that senior JD(U) leaders are in talks with former party leader Sharad Yadav, launching speculations of his 'ghar wapaasi'. Meanwhile, ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA. Similarly, RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Bihar will go to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic in October-November, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls.

