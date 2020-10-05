G Kishan Reddy Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'he Can Scrap Farm Laws In Next Life'

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that if he wants to scrap the laws, he could do so in "next life" as the farmer would not give him an opportunity in this. Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh predicted a Congress majority in the next Lok Sabha polls and asked Rahul Gandhi to scrap the three laws 'when he becomes PM'.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy took a jibe at Rahul and said that the whole country knows who Rahul Gandhi is and what his cognitive capabilities are, adding that the people of India will not give Rahul Gandhi a chance to throw the bill.

"The whole country knows who Rahul Gandhi is and what his cognitive capabilities are. The farmers will not give him an opportunity to scrap the farm laws and throw them in the dustbin. Not in this life. The farmers know it's a good law. Rahul Gandhi has every right to tear the farm bills (opposition members has last month tore the Bills in Rajya Sabha) and throw them in a wastebasket. He can do so in his next life when he comes to power. But the people of India will not give Rahul Gandhi the chance to throw the bill. These bills are in the favour of the farmers," he said.

READ: Modi 'finishing' farmers and labourers with new farms laws: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, Gandhi admitted that there are loopholes in the Mandi, procurement and PDS system. But lashing out at PM Modi, he said that the Centre was not improving the system in order to benefit big corporates. Previously on Sunday, he had iterated that 'if Congress voted to power (at Centre) it will scrap the Farm laws' in a Ludhiana rally. Gandhi along with Singh, Congress' state in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders held a tractor rally too to protest the new farm Laws.

READ: In a first, Rahul Gandhi admits loopholes in existing system for farmers; takes on PM Modi

Farmers' protest

Protests continue to surge across the nation against the Farm Acts - with Akali Dal flagging protests in Punjab and Congress planning massive protests across the nation. In Punjab and Haryana, 31 farmer organisations under aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a Bharat Bandh, taking to the streets to block highways on September 25. Extending the 'Rail roko', they squatted on tracks at many places in Punjab, with CM Amarinder Singh too taking to the streets to protest. Similar protests are currently underway in Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu with farmers demanding rollback of the bills.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal & ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other Akali Dal leaders were detained by Chandigarh administration on Thursday, when staged a two massive ‘Kisan March’. While the SAD chief led a protest from Amritsar's Golden Temple towards Governor’s House in Chandigarh, Harsimrat Badal led a rally from Bathinda's Takht Damdama Sahib towards Chandigarh. While several states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh have pledged to 'not implement these laws'. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament.

READ: Punjab CM asks Rahul Gandhi to scrap 'black' Farm laws once he becomes Prime Minister

READ: Oppn leaders spreading disinformation about farm laws amounts to 'criminal conduct': Vijayvargiya

(with inputs from ANI)