Punjab CM Asks Rahul Gandhi To Scrap 'black' Farm Laws Once He Becomes Prime Minister

Continuing to protest over the Centre's Farm Bills, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday, accepted that while the law had been passed in Parliament, amendments could be made, while addressing a farmers' rally in Punjab's Bhawanigarh. Predicting a Congress majority in the next Lok Sabha polls, he asked Rahul Gandhi to scrap the three laws 'when he becomes PM'. Rahul Gandhi is currently on his 'Kheti Bachao' rally across Punjab and is scheduled to visit Haryana to hold farmer rallies.

In a first, Rahul Gandhi admits loopholes in existing system for farmers; takes on PM Modi

Punjab CM to Rahul: 'Scrap laws when you're PM'

#WATCH We accept that there are loopholes in the system involving mandis, PDS & MSP, it needs to be strengthened. But Narendra Modi is not doing anything to improve that system, he's destroying that system...With #FarmBills, he's killing farmers: Rahul Gandhi in Sangrur, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/GioBu4K7zJ — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

In the same rally, Gandhi admitted that there are loopholes in the Mandi, procurement and PDS system. But lashing out at PM Modi, he said that the Centre was not improving the system to benefit big corporates. Previously on Sunday, he had iterated that 'if Congress voted to power (at Centre) it will scrap the Farm laws' in a Ludhiana rally. Gandhi along with Singh, Congress' state in-charge Harish Rawat, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders held a tractor rally too to protest the new farm bills.

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi vows to scrap 'black farm laws' when Congress forms govt at Centre

Centre: 'Congress rejected Swaminathan Commission'

On Saturday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Swaminathan Commission had proposed three times the average production cost to the farmers but every time the congress had rejected the proposal. The Centre also increased the minimum support price of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal, to allay farmers' fears. PM Modi has lashed out at Opposition for misleading farmers, assuring that mandis and minimum sale price will remain.

Haryana CM Manohar Khattar frowns on Rahul Gandhi's impending visit, issues veiled warning

Farmers' protest

Protests continue to surge across the nation against the Farm Acts - with Akali Dal flagging protests in Punjab and Congress planning massive protests across the nation. In Punjab and Haryana, 31 farmer organisations under aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) staged a Bharat Bandh, taking to the streets to block highways on September 25. Extending the 'Rail roko', they squatted on tracks at many places in Punjab, with CM Amarinder Singh too taking to the streets to protest. Similar protests are currently underway in Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu with farmers demanding rollback of the bills.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 66 lakhs; active cases drop to 9.3 lakhs

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal & ex-Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with other Akali Dal leaders were detained by Chandigarh administration on Thursday, when staged a two massive ‘Kisan March’. While the SAD chief led a protest from Amritsar's Golden Temple towards Governor’s House in Chandigarh, Harsimrat Badal led a rally from Bathinda's Takht Damdama Sahib towards Chandigarh. While several states like Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhatisgarh have pledged to 'not implement these laws'. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to all three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament.