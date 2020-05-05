After Raghuram Rajan, Rahul Gandhi's Next Guest Is Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee; WATCH

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday is interacting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee over the course of which he is discussing the economic fallout of the Coronavirus crisis. This is Rahul Gandhi's second interaction in his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health, the first being with Raghuram Rajan.

On Monday, taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asked his followers to tune into his YouTube channel at 9 AM to watch his conversation with the 2019 Nobel prize for Economics winner Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. He also asked them to subscribe to his channel for regular video updates.

Tomorrow at 9 AM, tune in to watch my conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fall out of the #COVID19 crisis.



To join the conversation & for regular video updates, subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://t.co/4WBysSnKTg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2020

The Congress party tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from the conversation in which it was stated that they discussed the ways in which this crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted and they also highlighted how the relief measures could be planned better.

Sh. @RahulGandhi in conversation with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Abhijit Banerjee discussing the critical issues of COVID-19 & its economic impact.



Please tune in tomorrow at 9 AM to watch this inspiring conversation aimed at providing the way ahead. pic.twitter.com/cNwZ4vY9By — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

WATCH THE FULL INTERACTION HERE:

'We have to be cleverer about opening up...'

During the conversation with Rahul Gandhi last week, Former RBI Governor Rajan had said India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs. He had also said that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis.

READ | Rahul Gandhi's interview with Raghuram Rajan out; Watch FULL tete-a-tete on Covid here

READ | Rahul Gandhi to discuss economy, Covid with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee; 'trailer' out

The interaction through video conference lasted for about 30 minutes. "We have to be cleverer about opening up...We need to open up in a measured way but as fast as possible so that people start having jobs. We don't have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long. Being a relatively poor country, people start out with significantly lower reserves," Rajan said.

READ | Need to open up economy in 'measured way'; Rs 65,000-cr needed to help poor: Rajan

READ | CPI demands ban of liquor sales amid lockdown, calls govt's decision 'anti-public'

(With agency inputs)