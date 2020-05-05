Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Economy, Covid With Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee; 'trailer' Out

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis, on Tuesday as part of his series of discussion with experts.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi asked his followers to tune into his YouTube channel at 9 AM to watch his conversation with Abhijit Laureate on dealing with the economic fall out of the COVID-19 crisis. He also asked them to subscribe to his channel for regular video updates.

The Congress party has tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired in full at 9 am Tuesday. In the video, it was stated that they discussed the ways in which this crisis can be managed and other disasters can be averted and they also highlighted how the relief measures could be planned better.

The first such dialogue was held last week when Rahul Gandhi discussed the Coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. During the conversation, Rajan had said India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs. He had also said that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis.

