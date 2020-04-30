Rahul Gandhi's Interview With Raghuram Rajan Out; Watch FULL Tete-a-tete On Covid Here

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday initiated his series of dialogues with experts on economy and health amid the Coronavirus pandemic, with the first one being with former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Earlier, Congress had released a short video of the interaction in which Rahul Gandhi asked Raghuram Rajan, how much money will be taken to help the poor? In response to which Rajan says about Rs 65 thousand crore. Rahul asks Rajan that there are many questions in the minds of people about the virus and especially the economy, what is happening and what is going to happen?

WATCH THE FULL INTERACTION HERE:

Rahul Gandhi will also be later having dialogues with health experts on how to deal with the pandemic, besides talking to experts in different fields on the effect of the novel coronavirus, Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday.

Recently during the press conference, Rahul Gandhi asked the Central government to create a plan after the lockdown and stated lockdown as a 'Pause Button'. Rahul has been consistently urging for active testing of corona and giving suggestions about the economy.

