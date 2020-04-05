The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rahul Gandhi Asks Indians To 'remember' COVID Warriors Fighting Without Protective Gear

Politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reminded people that not every health worker is equipped with protective gear while fighting the novel Coronavirus

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rahul Gandhi

Just an hour before Indians head to light candles and lamps in solidarity with COVID-19 warriors, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reminded people that not every health worker is equipped with protective gear while fighting the novel Coronavirus. He said that many dedicated health workers are on duty without necessary protection and hence are at constant risk.

"Along with thanking everyone from the health sector — doctors, nurses, cleaning workers, etc. who fight against #Covid19, we also have to remember that not everyone has got safety gear so far. Many dedicated workers without equipment are constantly at risk," Rahul Gandhi said in Hindia on Twitter.

READ | COVID-19 Doubling Rate At 4.1 After Tablighi Jamaat, Otherwise Would Be 7.4: Health Min

9 minutes for COVID warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a clarion call for India to unite amid the battle against the dreaded Coronavirus, and fight it with an almighty show of light.

At 9 pm on Sunday, for 9 minutes, Indians will light torches, candles, diyas and mobile flashlights, while shutting off the conventional lighting in their own homes while all-the-while maintaining the essential social distancing, to make a show of unity. Well-known personalities have in recent days said they will participate in the exercise and share those moments on social media.

READ | These 11 FAQs Will Clear All Doubts About PM Modi's 9pm Coronavirus Appeal As India Unites

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
ICMR
ICMR ON AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION
BMC
BMC APPOINTS 'CONTAINMENT OFFICER'
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG