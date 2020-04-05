Rahul Gandhi Asks Indians To 'remember' COVID Warriors Fighting Without Protective Gear

Just an hour before Indians head to light candles and lamps in solidarity with COVID-19 warriors, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reminded people that not every health worker is equipped with protective gear while fighting the novel Coronavirus. He said that many dedicated health workers are on duty without necessary protection and hence are at constant risk.

"Along with thanking everyone from the health sector — doctors, nurses, cleaning workers, etc. who fight against #Covid19, we also have to remember that not everyone has got safety gear so far. Many dedicated workers without equipment are constantly at risk," Rahul Gandhi said in Hindia on Twitter.

#Covid19 के विरुद्ध लड़ने वाले स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र के डॉक्टर, नर्स, सफ़ाई कर्मचारी आदि सबका आभार व्यक्त करने के साथ ही, हमें ये भी याद रखना होगा कि अब तक सब को सुरक्षा उपकरण नहीं मिले हैं।बिना उपकरण के कई समर्पित कर्मचारी निरंतर जान जोखिम में डालने पर मजबूर हैं। pic.twitter.com/snZhszHHFW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 5, 2020

9 minutes for COVID warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a clarion call for India to unite amid the battle against the dreaded Coronavirus, and fight it with an almighty show of light.

At 9 pm on Sunday, for 9 minutes, Indians will light torches, candles, diyas and mobile flashlights, while shutting off the conventional lighting in their own homes while all-the-while maintaining the essential social distancing, to make a show of unity. Well-known personalities have in recent days said they will participate in the exercise and share those moments on social media.

