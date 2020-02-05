Rahul Gandhi Evades Questions On Modi Government Forming Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday evaded questions on the formation of the Ram Temple trust which was announced by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. This comes even as the BJP continues to hold that the Congress tried to delay a verdict in the contentious case, in which a verdict had finally been delivered by the Supreme Court in October.

Rahul Gandhi's non-response comes after PM Modi announced the constitution of 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra' during Lok Sabha proceedings. The announcement was made nearly three months after the apex court's ruling in the politically sensitive, decades-old case.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that the temple trust will have 15 trustees. Reportedly, no one from BJP will be part of the trust. PM Modi took to Twitter to inform the people about the formation of the trust.

PM Modi's announcement in Lok Sabha

PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.' As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the Cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya. As per the direction of the top Court, a proposal for Ram JanmBhoomi Tirath Kshetra has been passed by the Cabinet."

Here's everything that PM Modi announced:

The trust formed by the Centre will deal with the construction of Ram Temple and issues related to it, independently.

The Uttar Pradesh government has given its approval to provide 5 acres of land for the Sunni Waqf Board, as per the instructions of the Supreme Court.

Pertaining to the 'large number' of pilgrims expected to visit the holy site, the government decided the authorised land, that is around 67.703 acres and comprises of an inside and outside courtyard, will be transferred to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

(With ANI Inputs)

