'Rahul Gandhi Came From Italy, He Too Must Get Checked': BJP MP Bidhuri Amid Coronavirus

As India battles Coronavirus threat, BJP MP from Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday remarked that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too must go through due process of coronavirus quarantine and sample checking. Bidhuri added that PM Modi himself talked about coronavirus as it was a very serious situation with 28 positive cases now having been confirmed in India.

'I don't know if he was checked at the airport'

"Rahul Gandhi recently came from Italy. I don't know if he was checked at the airport. He should also go through medical check-up to ensure that he is not infected with the deadly virus," Bidhuri said outside Parliament after Gandhi was seen with other Congress leaders at the Central Hall of Parliament earlier.

'India has a total of 28 cases, including 16 Italians'

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said total confirmed cases of coronavirus in India has surged to 28. He advised people not to panic. After convening the meeting with Delhi's ministers and health officials over coronavirus outbreak, Harsh Vardhan asked them to develop good quality isolation wards to stay prepared.

"India has total 28 cases, including 16 Italians," the minister confirmed. He also said that all six patients in Agra have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Saliva is the primary carrier of infection followed by hand contact," the minister added.

Speaking at the press conference, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that from now on, all passengers -- Indian or foreign -- arriving on international flights will have to undergo medical screening while entering India. This is a significant departure from the screening process as of Tuesday when only passengers arriving from 12 select countries were being screened at the airport.

Dr Harsh Vardhan also said that so far, 5,89,000 people have been screened at airports, over 10 lakh screened at borders with Nepal and around 27,000 were currently under community surveillance.

READ | PM Modi to skip Holi milans; takes lead amid Coronavirus experts' 'no gatherings' advice

READ | Coronavirus outbreak: 2,000 surgical masks stolen from French hospital

PM Modi not to participate in Holi events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he will not participate in Holi events this year in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” PM Modi tweeted.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

READ | Republic TV hosts special session with doctors; answers all questions about Coronavirus

WATCH | Stuart Broad offers mock handshake to unimpressed Joe Root amid Coronavirus threat

(With agency inputs)