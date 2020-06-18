Rahul Gandhi Demands To Know Why Indian Soldiers Were Unarmed At LAC Flashpoint With China

Lashing out at the Centre yet again on Thursday morning, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked why were Indian soldiers at the Galwan valley were 'unarmed.' Even as he questioned China, he also launched an attack on the government asking why were the soldiers 'sent unarmed to martyrdom.' This comes a day after he questioned the Defence Minister why he condoled the deaths of the Galwan martyrs after two days. He had also questioned the timing of BJP's 'Jan Samwad' virtual rallies amid the ongoing India-China standoff since May.

Rahul Gandhi's line of attack

Rahul Gandhi's political attacks on the India-China standoff have recurringly and purposefully glossed over good-sense diplomatic norms, with the former Congress president choosing to deploy rhetoric that he has infamously been accused of not using against Pakistan. Though since the clash his attacks have mentioned China, they have all been directed at India.

While Rahul Gandhi has raised a question on Indian soldiers being unarmed, as per the peace and tranquility agreement of 1996 between two nations, states that “neither side shall open fire or conduct blast operations within 2 km of the Line of Actual Control” and that "in a face-to-face situation due to differences on the alignment of the line of actual control or any other reason, they shall exercise self-restraint". Thus, both armies are bound to not use weapons and at most, indulge in a physical jostle.

However, China violated the terms of commander level talks on de-escalation and its army refused to deescalate the at a position called Point number 14 - near mouth of Galwan river. Clashes began as the Indian Army went ahead to dismantle the tent, as per agreement between Commanders on June 6, with PLA troops ready with blunt weapons and rocks to attack the Indian contingent, which gave better than it got, inflicting casualties on their attackers.

However, Rahul Gandhi's line and time of questioning appears to indicate that he is not briefed on the Indian Army and the MEA's statements.

The clash between Indian and Chinese troops occurred on Monday night, wherein no bullets were fired but stones and clubs were used, and 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Even as China has not revealed its casuality number and said that it will not do so as a 'goodwill gesture' to avoid comparison and further escalation, ANI quoted sources and said that as many as 43 PLA soldiers were killed.

Congress 'assures' backing to Centre

Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi in a video message extended her party's support to the Indian Army and Centre. While she raised several questions about the situation at the border, she said that the Indian government, the Indian Army, its soldiers and families have Congress' full support.

PM Modi: 'India won't stay quiet'

Before addressing 15 state Chief Ministers on current COVID-19 crisis, PM Narendra Modi, gave a stern warning to China, saying that while India wished to maintain peace, it will not stay quiet if provoked. He added that the nation must be proud to know that its 20 Army martyrs who died in Galwan Valley, died fighting till the end. PM Modi has also called an all-party meeting on June 19 at 5 PM to discuss the situation at India-China border areas.

