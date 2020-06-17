Sonia Gandhi Raises Questions Over Indo-China Standoff, Urges PM To Reveal The 'truth'

As tensions spiked at the LAC with the violent standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops on Monday night, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forth and tell citizens the 'truth' about the situation at the Indo-China border. The Congress President in a video message raised several questions about the situation at the border and extended Congress' full support to the Indian Army, its soldiers and families and the Indian Government as well. Gandhi also paid her homage to the 20 Indian Army soldiers martyred at Galwan valley and extended her condolences to their families.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in her video message on Wednesday said, "We know that, since the past one and a half month, Chinese troops have been trying to intrude into the Indian side at Ladakh. The entire country is enraged about the situation at the border. The Prime Minister should come forth and tell citizens the truth about the situation at the border and how did the Chinese troops occupy Indian territory."

'Congress extends full support to govt'

Furthermore, she questioned, "Why were 20 soldiers martyred and what is the present situation at the border? Are our soldiers still missing and how many of our soldiers are critically injured? Where and how many territories have the Chinese occupied? And to tackle the entire situation what is the Indian government's strategy and the plan of action? I also want to mention that during these tough time the Congress party extends its full support to the Indian Army, its soldiers and their families and the Indian Government as well."

Gandhi also expressed her confidence in the country settling the escalated situation at the border and stated that the country will come together to unite against its enemy. Lastly, she urged the Prime Minister to come forth in these tough times and take citizens into confidence by placing the truth and before them.

Earlier in the day, the Congress President's son, Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the Centre over the escalated tensions at the LAC. He posted a video saying that the country is with the PM and 'he need not hide.' This came hours after the former Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister, and fired his first question in the indictment of China since the border standoff began. Rahul Gandhi also questioned the Prime Minister's silent. The Wayanad MP went on to state that 'enough is enough', and demanded that the country should know what has happened.

PM Modi calls all-party meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 at 5 PM to discuss the situation at India-China border areas, following Monday night's clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, that saw 20 Indian soldiers being martyred. The Prime Minister's office has said that presidents of various political parties can take part in the meeting that will be held virtually due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister has been part of numerous meetings since news of the most significant India-China flashpoint for at least 5 decades occurred in Eastern Ladakh, with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, the CDS, the three Armed Forces Chiefs and EAM Jaishankar also being involved.

