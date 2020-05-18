Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Understand Practical Concept Behind Assistance To Poor: BJP's Lanka

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar criticizing former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he does not understand the practical concept behind the assistance to the poor. He added that the Congress and its party leaders are "unable" to understand the reality.

'They are unable to understand the reality'

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lanka said, "Congress particularly Rahul Gandhi needs to understand the practical concept behind the assistance to the poor. The Union government has announced an economic package of Rs 1.75 crore and direct cash benefit through Jan Dhan accounts."

"The Centre has set guidelines to send them back to their homes. However, Congress leaders and Rahul Gandhi are unable to understand reality. Rahul should give instructions to Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and even ask Mamata Banerjee to cooperate with the Union Government," he added.

While claiming that some states like Andhra Pradesh are dishonouring the Centre issued directives on migrant labourers, the BJP leader said, "The Centre has issued certain guidelines for the states with regard to providing food and shelter to migrant labourers crossing their states. However, some kilometre away from Andhra Pradesh CM's house the police on May 16 lathi-charged a group of migrant labourers."

'Aren't they dramabaaz?'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi is doing drama and asked political parties to refrain from politicising the plight of migrant workers and behave responsibly on the issue. After announcing the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package, she said the government would seek cooperation from all parties including the Congress to resolve the issue.

READ | Health Ministry writes to states on parameters while categorising COVID-19 zones

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's interaction with a group of migrant workers returning their home on Saturday, Sitharaman said, "They are adding to the misery of migrant labourers, who are walking on their foot to their home, by stopping them and talking. It would be much better if they could walk along with them and also carry their yoke or their children".

READ | Centre extends nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till May 31 as cases soar to 90927

"They are calling us dramabaaz. What happened yesterday by stopping migrants and interacting with them on the road and wasting their time? Aren't they dramabaaz?" she said.

READ | COVID-19 cases in Mumbai surge close to 20,000 mark with 1571 new patients

The Congress hit back at FM Sitharaman demanding that she and Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to migrant workers. "The country will not spare Sitharaman for this insult of lakhs of migrant labourers and workers," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

READ | Vizag Police allege doctor raising N95 masks shortage caused nuisance; drag him on road

(With agency inputs)