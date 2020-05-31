'How Much Money Was Given To Labourers From PM CARES Fund?' Kapil Sibal Asks PM Modi

The Congress party on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how much money was given to the labourer from the PM CARES fund. Highlighting the plight of the labourers, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal demanded an answer from the Prime minister as many migrant workers have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would like to ask PM Modi, 'Can you tell us how much money did you give to labourers from your PM CARES Fund?' I request him to answer this question. Many people died during this period, some died while walking, some died in train, some died of hunger," Senior Congress Kapil Sibal said.

On May 13, PM CARES Fund Trust allocated Rs.3100 crore for the fight against the novel coronavirus. While Rs.2000 crore has been earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs.1000 crore for the care of migrants. Additionally, Rs.100 crore will be dedicated towards the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chidambaram says money will not be given to migrant workers

A day after the allocation of PM CARES fund, Congress leader P Chidambaram had said that the money will not be given to the migrant workers and there should not be any misunderstanding. He said that the money will go to the State governments which can then meet the expenses of travel, accommodation, medicine and food for the migrant workers.

FIR Lodged Against Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi

As the Congress party attacked the PM-CARES fund of the Central government, an advocate named Praveen has filed an FIR against the party's interim chief, Sonia Gandhi. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. The FIR has been registered under IPC section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. The complainant alleges that the Congress party via its Twitter handle on May 11 made false and baseless allegations, and defamed the Prime Minister.

PM CARES Fund

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28. While PM Modi is the Chairman of this trust, the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister are the other members.

All citizens including individuals, corporates and organizations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). Moreover, PM Modi specified that the fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity.

