'Solve This Mystery': Rahul Gandhi Attacks As Congress Says It'll Pay Migrants' Train Fare

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took to Twitter and slammed the Railway Ministry and the Central government over the ministry's decision to charge for tickets on the special trains for stranded migrant workers amid Coronavirus lockdown. Rahul, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "On one hand, the Railways is charging ticket fares from the trapped labourers in other states, while on the other hand, it is giving Rs 151 crore to the PM-CARES Fund. Just solve this mystery!"

The Railway ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal had said on March 29.

Congress to bear train travel cost for migrants

Earlier on Monday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a statement announced that the party has taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard. She added that this will be the Congress’ "humble contribution in service of our compatriots" and to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with them.

Sonia Gandhi also attacked the Central government by saying that if the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad free, why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to migrants.

"Our workers and labourers are the ambassadors of our nation’s growth. When our Government can recognise its responsibility by arranging free air travel for our citizens stranded abroad when the Government can spend nearly Rs.100 crores on transport and food etc. for just one public programme in Gujarat, when the Rail Ministry has the largesse to donate Rs. 151 Crores to the PM’s Corona fund, then why can’t these essential members of our nation’s fabric be given a fraction of the same courtesy, especially free rail travel, at this hour of acute distress?" the Congress President said.

READ | MHA permits movement of stranded persons by train, Railways to run 'Shramik Special'

READ | Two ‘Shramik Express’ trains bring 2,300 migrant workers from Kerala & Gujarat to Odisha

Here is Sonia Gandhi's full statement:

Statement Of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi



The Indian National Congress has

taken a decision that every Pradesh

Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard pic.twitter.com/kxruKa0xgI — Congress (@INCIndia) May 4, 2020

READ | Railways issues guidelines to operate Shramik trains, clarifies on tickets distribution

READ | Congress to bear train travel cost for migrant workers; Sonia attacks govt & rail ministry