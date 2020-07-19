Rahul Gandhi Launches Fresh Attack Says 'BJP Lied On COVID-19, GDP & Chinese Aggression'

Launching a fresh attack against the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that 'BJP has institutionalised lies'. Gandhi alleged that the party has misreported coronavirus data related to testing and deaths and also fudged the Gross Domestic Product figures with the 'new calculation method'. He further went on to say that the BJP has also lied about the recent standoff with China by 'frightening the media'.

READ | Rahul Gandhi says Modi govt 'behaving like Chamberlain' with China over Rajnath's remark

"BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. Covid19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price" Gandhi said in his tweet.

READ | Assam Floods: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide help to those affected

Rahul's continuous attack on the Centre government

Gandhi has been attacking the Central government over various issues. On Friday, he targeted the Centre over the India-China standoff in a long video stating since 2014 Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'constant blunders and indiscretions' have fundamentally weakened the country. He further mocked Defence Minister Rajnaths Singh's remark that he made near Lukung, while boosting the morale of the forces and paying tributes to the lives lost in the violent Galwan valley clashes. Gandhi said the Modi government is "behaving like Chamberlain" on the issue(India-china LAC) which will further "embolden" Beijing.

When India crossed the 10 lakh coronavirus cases Gandhi said that if the government doesn't take concrete actions than the cases will cross 20 lakh mark by August end. "10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If COVID19 spreads at this pace, by August 10, more than 20,00,000 will be infected in the country," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

READ | Rahul Gandhi finally debuts 'his thoughts'; BJP disconcerted at his map of India

READ | Jaishankar rebuts Rahul Gandhi; lists why India's international standing is 'higher' now