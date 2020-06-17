Sanjay Raut Takes A U-turn; Praises Rahul Gandhi After Slamming Congress For 'mess In MVA'

Even as he slammed ally Congress party via an editorial in Saamana, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut praised former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in what seemed an attempt at damage control. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday evening, Sanjay Raut asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was stable and Rahul Gandhi is a 'good leader.'

Raut, who is the executive editor of the Saamana, said NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Shiv Sena - all wanted the coalition. He had in his editorial compared 'old-guards of Congress' to squeaking cot. However, taking a U-turn, he said that no matter how many times the cot creaks, Rahul Gandhi is the 'mechanic'. This comes even as Rahul Gandhi had earlier issued statement claiming that his party is not a 'decision-maker' in Maharashtra.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Shiv Sena, everyone wants governmenr to be stable and wants it to complete full term. I used the phrase 'squeaking cot', I meant, no matter how many times the cot creaks, Rahul Gandhi is the mechanic who can repair it and ensure its maintenance. He is a good leader," Raut added.

READ | Shiv Sena shames ally Congress for creating hurdles for CM Uddhav; tells it to be like NCP

Saamana slams Congress

Lashing out at its alliance partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena via its mouthpiece Saamana said that old guard of Congress is creating 'noise' and blamed them for triggering political chaos amid Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sena in its mouthpiece said that senior leaders of NCP are not raising differences but Congress leaders have developed a habit to raise issues for CM Uddhav Thackeray in every three months. Slamming the Congress party while hailing NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and the 'sacrifice' of Shiv Sena in the formation of MVA government, the Saamana editorial added that Congress leaders have got ministerial berths - 'as many as they wanted', yet they are 'squeaking like an old bed.'

READ | Congress-Shiv Sena bickering, 'Guardian' Sharad Pawar's NCP plays Maharashtra peacemaker

In clear sarcasm aimed at the Congress leaders, Saamana said: "Even if we are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, CM Uddhav should first listen to Congress leaders because they are the third pillar of the Maharashtra government." Sena's editorial on Congress comes after several leaders of the grand-old party issued statements acknowledging the tussle within the alliance.

READ | 'Uddhav sacrificed, didn't want to be CM. I didn't taunt Cong': Sanjay Raut stands ground

Congress admits cracks in MVA

Confirming the cracks within the MVA, Congress leader and minister in CM Thackeray's cabinet Ashok Chavan on Sunday, June 14 said that there are 'some issues' and that the party is trying to meet the CM. Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on June 11 after meeting with senior Congress leaders admitted that his party has certain grievances with the ruling government. Moreover, on May 26, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi observed that the Congress party is not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra unlike Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates