Rahul Gandhi Promises 'Óne Tax, Minimum Tax' If Elected; Says 'Modi Govt Crippled MSMEs'

Lashing out at the Centre's GST law, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, claimed that the Centre had crippled the MSMEs and the economic system by imposing the GST law. Promising to restructure the current GST regime to give the 'One Tax, Minimum Tax', Gandhi claimed that PM Modi is always seen with the 'largest industrialists', never the small & medium industrialists. Rahul Gandhi is currently on a 3-day tour in Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Karur.

Rahul Gandhi: 'MSMEs future of India'

"In my mind, the future of India and any competition we want to win with China, Bangladesh or others is through the MSMEs. The massive protests that are happening across India are because there is an attempt to impose one idea, one ideology in this country. Your language, your history is under attack. The Tamil Nadu spirit cannot be crushed," said Rahul Gandhi.

Talking about the GST regime, he added, "This GST regime will simply not work. It will impose a huge load on MSMEs & cripple our economic system. When UPA comes to power in Delhi, we will restructure the GST and give you- One Tax, Minimum Tax." Commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest, he said, "What belongs to farmers, he is giving to 2-3 industrialists. We will protect the interests of farmers and big-small industries. PM supports 5-6 big industrialists and they provide him with media and Modi thinks he can buy anybody. Modi does not understand just because he is for sale, entire Tamil Nadu is not for sale."

Rahul Gandhi's southern sojourn

After attending the Jallikattu event in Madurai, Rahul Gandhi has returned to Tamil Nadu to campaign ahead of the state polls in April-May 2021. His 200-km roadshow will begin from Coimbatore district and the Congress leader will also be visiting Tiruppur, Odanilai, and Karur. In addition, the Congress leader will also visit Kerala, including his constituency Wayanad for two days from January 27. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are set to go to polls apart from Assam and West Bengal. While the eastern Congress units have asked Gandhi to visit them, no date has been set yet.

Meanwhile, the Congress working committee meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi decided to defer the party chief elections till June 2021. The CWC meeting also attended by some of the 'dissenters' saw tense exchanges between Ashok Gehlot and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma - slamming their opposition to the Gandhi family. Reports state that many CMs pushed for elections after the upcoming elections in April-May - Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

