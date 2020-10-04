Hathras Horror: Gandhis Escalate Attack On Yogi Govt; Priyanka Vadra Seeks DM's Dismissal

A day after meeting the family of the Hathras gangrape victim, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra escalated their attack on the UP government. Vadra recalled the kin telling her that the Hathras District Magistrate had behaved in the worst possible manner. Alleging that the DM was being shielded, she called for his immediate dismissal and a detailed probe into his role. Earlier, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala had posted a video in which the DM was purportedly seen issuing a veiled threat to the family members on changing their statement.

Moreover, she lamented that the SIT investigation is still underway despite the state government recommending a CBI probe. Urging the Yogi Adityanath-led government to wake up from slumber, the Congress general secretary opined that the demands of the victim's family should be taken into consideration. According to her, the kin sought a judicial inquiry into the case. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the UP CM and the DM had threatened the family of the Hathras victim. Addressing the Kheti Bachao Yatra in Moga, the Wayanad MP lamented that no action had been taken against the criminals while her family members were locked up in their house.

हाथरस के पीड़ित परिवार के अनुसार सबसे बुरा बर्ताव डीएम का था। उन्हें कौन बचा रहा है? उन्हें अविलंब बर्खास्त कर पूरे मामले में उनके रोल की जाँच हो।



परिवार न्यायिक जांच माँग रहा है तब क्यों सीबीआई जांच का हल्ला करके SIT की जांच जारी है। 1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 4, 2020

I was in UP where a daughter was killed. No action taken against those who killed her. Family whose daughter was killed is locked up in their house. DM & CM threatened them. Such is the situation in India. Nothing happens to criminal but action taken against victim: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/gCRwVPdsbw — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020

The Hathras gangrape case

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was reported to have been brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 1 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted reports that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. The police has now cited the autopsy report to claim that there was no rape in the incident.

[Image credits: @IYC(Twitter)]