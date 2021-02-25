Rahul Gandhi Repeats Gaffe Over Ministry Of Fisheries; Refuses To Recognize Existence

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday repeated his gaffe demanding a Ministry of Fisheries from the Centre, refusing to recognize that it was already in existence. Claiming that there was no Ministry of Fisheries, but a Department of Fisheries instead, the Wayanad MP stated that the fisherfolk needed an 'independent and dedicated ministry of fisheries, not just a department within a ministry.'

It is important to note that the Department of Fisheries, as mentioned by Rahul Gandhi is one of the two Departments under the larger Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying which came into existence in February 2019. The Fishery Division was specifically carved from the erstwhile Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries, and is a dedicated department under the larger Ministry.

Dear PM,



Fisherfolk need an independent and dedicated ministry of fisheries, not just a department within a ministry.



PS- “Hum do Humare do” obviously hurt bad. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 25, 2021

Rahul Gandhi's harps over Fisheries Ministry

Since his visit to Puducherry prior to the embarrassing collapse of the Congress government, Rahul Gandhi has been demanding a Ministry of Fisheries claiming that there was no ministry to address the grievances of the 'farmers of the sea.'"Everybody knows that farmers are the backbone of every country. I consider you to be farmers of the sea. I think to myself that if farmers of the land can have a ministry in Delhi then why can't the farmers of the sea have a ministry in Delhi," he said.

The Congress leader's statement was soon fact-checked by several BJP leaders who reminded him of the Ministry of Fisheries' existence. Rahul Gandhi however, refused to backtrack on his comments claiming that fishermen had no representation, vowing to set up a Ministry for Fisheries while addressing a rally in Kerala.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his bafflement over Rahul Gandhi's claims revealing that the budget for the Ministry had grown by nearly 80% since its inception under the BJP Government. “I was shocked. The current NDA government made the ministry in 2019 and the budget allocated for fisheries has grown more than 80% in two years," said PM Modi.

