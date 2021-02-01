Rahul Gandhi Repeats Jibe Every 15 Days: Sitharaman Checkmates Old Foe On 'crony' Charge

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Narendra Modi government on Monday following the presentation of the 2021-22 Union Budget, alleging that the central government plans to handover India's assets to crony capitalists. "Forget putting cash in the hands of people, Modi government plans to handover India's assets to his crony capitalist friends," he said after the presentation of the Union Budget.

'Rahul repeats the same once in 15 days': FM

Hitting back at the Wayanad MP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who has previously battled the Congress leader over the Rafale issue said that Rahul Gandhi "should understand that either he knows nothing about what he is talking about, or that he is ill-advised." Responding to a question on Rahul Gandhi's 'crony capitalist' tweet in a press conference, the Finance Minister said, "He repeats the same once in 15 days. This Budget speaks for itself."

"Under Congress, they gave away one sea port development on an invitation to one of the crony capitalists he is talking about. Can he explain how for developing Vizhinjam port, a 'crony capitalist' person, I would not call him that, he (Rahul) uses that word, the Congress party invited him during the then government in Kerala. If that one thing can be explained by the Congress party, I can agree that he can go on doing this pet project of repeating this kind of a tweet every 15 days. But if he cannot answer that, I think Rahul Gandhi should understand either he knows nothing about what he is talking about, or that he is ill-advised," FM Sitharaman said.

Prior to the presentation of the budget, Rahul Gandhi said it should provide support to small and medium enterprises, farmers and workers, and generate employment. Gandhi also demanded an increase in healthcare budget and hike in defence expenditure to safeguard the country's borders.

"Budget 2021 must: Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment. Increase healthcare expenditure to save lives. Increase defence expenditure to safeguard borders," he said in a tweet.

The government on Monday budgeted Rs 1.75 lakh crore from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions, including two PSU banks and an insurance company, in the next fiscal. Unveiling the PSE policy in Budget 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said barring four strategic areas, public sector companies in other sectors will be divested. The policy would give a clear roadmap for disinvestment in strategic and non-strategic sectors.

