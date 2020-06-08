Rahul Gandhi Takes Another Jibe On Indo-China Border Talks; Says, "Army Knows Everything"

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Indian Army for not revealing the truth behind the developments in Ladakh. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader stated that while the 'truth' seems 'dormant,' the Indian Army knows exactly what is happening in Ladakh. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on India's defence policy as well.

The Congress leader on Monday retweeted the views of journalists claiming that China has 'occupied Indian territory' while the Indian Army has 'abjectly surrendered' in Ladakh, unlike 1962. This comes despite the Indian Army's appeal to media against making any speculative and unsubstantiated statement about the diplomatic talks with China.

The media is muzzled and terrified. The truth seems dormant.



But it flows in the blood of every single Indian army officer and soldier.



They know exactly what is happening in Ladakh. https://t.co/qdE7ez8zrD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 8, 2020

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had repeated a similar stung as he took a dig at Amit Shah's recent comments from his digital rally in Bihar. The Congress leader said aid that everyone knows the "reality" of what is happening at the border. "Everyone knows the reality of what is happening at the border. However, to keep the heart happy, maybe (shayad) this thought his good," he said while taking a spin on Amit Shah's name. His offhand remark comes two days after India held lengthy Commander-level talks with China on how to diplomatically solve the border tensions along LAC.

India-China talks last for 5 hours

Issuing a statement on Sunday after Corps Commander level talks were held in Moldo, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation. The MEA added that any decision regarding the border issues will be taken in accordance with various bilateral agreements between India and China. It described the meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's PLA as a 'cordial and positive atmosphere'.

Thereafter, the sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, MEA said. Here is the full statement.

While de-escalation talks are going on with China, Union Home Minister, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had said that India's sovereignty and security were of utmost importance. "Now talks are being held on both diplomatic level and Army levels and I believe that the situation will be handled. But I wish to clarify that Modi government will not allow diluting India's security and sovereignty at its borders," he said.

