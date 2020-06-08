Pak Initiates Unprovoked Ceasefire Violation In J&K; Indian Army Retaliates Befittingly

The Indian army on Sunday said that Pakistan violated ceasefire with unprovoked cross-border firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in two districts of North Kashmir. The troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowgam sector of Kupwara on June 3.

Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said on Sunday's ceasefire violation that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along with the LoC in Kieran and Rampur Sectors, of Districts Kupwara & Baramulla. The Defence spokesperson also added that the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

In Baramulla, Police officials said the shelling started in Uri area of Rampur on Sunday. The police officers also said there were no reports of any damage from the shelling so far in Kupwara.

Pak Violates Ceasefire In 4 Areas On June 7

Earlier in the day, security forces eliminated five terrorists in an anti-terrorism operation in South Kashmir, Pakistan violated ceasefire at three different places across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the line of control in the Shahpur Kerni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, the fire was retaliated by the Indian Army.

Later in the day, Pakistan violated ceasefire first in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, followed by the ceasefire violation in the Keran sector of Kupwara district, the army retaliated heavily to Pakistan ceasefire violation. Meanwhile, in Rebon area of South Kashmir's Shopian district, security forces gunned down five dreaded terrorists.

