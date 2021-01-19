Rahul Gandhi Takes Umbrage At JP Nadda's Questions On Farm Laws, Recalls Bhatta Parsaul

On Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took umbrage at BJP chief JP Nadda's questions to him over the three farm laws. Earlier in the day, Nadda took a dig at Gandhi's trip to Italy and questioned him on why farmers remained poor for decades under the Congress regime. Asking the Wayanad MP to explain the non-implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations regarding MSP and the reforms cited in the 2019 Lok Sabha manifesto, he urged Congress to stop provoking farmers. Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, Gandhi affirmed that his party had always safeguarded the rights of farmers.

To buttress his point, the former Congress president recalled his role in the Bhatta Parsaul protests. In 2011, he had made an impromptu visit to Bhatta Parsaul village in Uttar Pradesh to show solidarity with farmers protesting against the acquisition of their land by the Mayawati-led government. According to Gandhi, neither the BJP president nor PM Modi had advocated the rights of farmers. Maintaining that it was his duty as a "patriot" to protect the country, the Wayanad MP stated that he would continue to fight against BJP irrespective of the consequences.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "The government is trying to distract the farmers. The government is inviting farmers for talks. They have talked 9-10 times but the government is dragging on the deliberations. Farmers know the reality. Every farmer of India knows who Rahul Gandhi is and what he does. The farmer knows that Naddaji was not in Bhatta Parsaul. I didn't see him there. Neither Naddaji nor Modiji was present during the protests against the Land Acquisition. Congress was present when it came to the land of farmers. Congress was present when it came to waiving off farm loans."

"My character is that I am not afraid of Narendra Modi or anyone else. I do not care. They cannot touch me as I am a clean person. You can shoot me but you cannot touch me. I am a patriot who safeguards the country. And I will continue to do so. I will fight alone even if the entire country is on the other side. I do not care. This is my duty. I am more fanatic than them," he added.

The Wayanad MP elaborated, "Is JP Nadda my professor that I should keep answering him? Who is he? Why should I answer him? I will answer if a farmer asks me a question. Yes, we have talked about agriculture reforms but we did not talk about destroying agriculture. It is not written in any of our laws that a farmer cannot approach the courts. It is not written in any of our laws that we will destroy the Mandi system."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

