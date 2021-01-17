Amid Farmers' Stir, HM Amit Shah Says Laws To Help Increase Farmers' Income Manifold

Amid row over the farm laws with agitating farmers unions holding protests at the Delhi borders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Karnataka on Sunday said that the three Central farm laws will help farmers' income to increase manifold.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to working for the welfare of farmers. The three farm laws will help farmers' income increase manifold. Now farmers can sell agriculture produce anywhere in the country," Shah said.

The Union Home Minister is on a two days visit to Karnataka and he addressed a public rally at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) ground in Bagalkot district of Karnataka on the second day of his visit.

Accusing the Congress of misleading and provoking the farmers, Shah said that Congress' intentions are not right and the grand old party did not do anything for farmers during its tenure.

"I would like to ask Congress leaders who are talking in favour of farmers, why didn't you give Rs 6,000 per year to farmers or made Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana or amended ethanol policy when you were in power? Because your intention was not right," the Home Minister said during his address.

The Union Minister inaugurated the ethanol project of Kedarnath Sugar and Agro Products Limited in Karakalmatti Village of Bagalkot district. On Saturday, he laid the foundation stone of the Bhadravathi Rapid Action Force Centre in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

Inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various farmer friendly projects being set-up by MRN group in Bagalkot, Karnataka. https://t.co/PtY5e290oO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 17, 2021

Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various farmer friendly projects being set-up by MRN group in Bagalkot, Karnataka. These projects will benefit over 40,000 farmer families and create over 6,000 new jobs in the region. I congratulate MRN group for this initiative. pic.twitter.com/w37cET4Jyc — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the 9th round of deliberations between agitating farmers and the Centre on Friday resulted in a stalemate and the next date for the talks has been set for January 19. The agitating farmers have vehemently demanded a complete repeal of the farm laws while the government has reiterated its affirmation on the possibility of amendments if required while ruling out the possibility of complete repeal. The farmers have planned a tractor parade on Republic Day i.e. January 26, while the Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor rally or any kind of protest that may disrupt the celebration of Republic Day. The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing for January 18. Even as the agitating farmers demand complete repeal of the laws, various farmer organisations have come in support of the three laws, while maintaining that the laws are beneficial for the agriculture sector.

