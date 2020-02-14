The Debate
The Debate
Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt On Pulwama Attack Anniversary: 'Who's Accountable For It?'

Politics

On the day India pays tribute its fallen Pulwama warriors, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, posed three questions - targeting the Modi government

Rahul Gandhi

On the day India pays tribute its fallen Pulwama warriors, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, posed three questions - targeting the Modi government. Inspite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?', hinting at the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

BSF states 'You will be missed!' paying tribute to Pulwama martyrs on 1-yr anniversary

Rahul Gandhi questions Pulwama attack

Congress questions IAF's Balakot strike, stumped on Pak PM's admission

Congress questions Balakot

The grand old party has often asked proof for the 'Balakot strike' which succeeded the Pulwama attack as a retaliation by the Indian army. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had quoted Pakistan's claim that the Army hit a few trees in Pakistan and that no terrorists were killed in the airstrike on February 26. When asked as to why he was questioning the same, when Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted the strike, he denied any knowledge of it.

Four men linked to JeM held from Pulwama district of J&K

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama  

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty). 

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack to be inaugurated on Friday

Pulwama Attacks 

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army since then.

