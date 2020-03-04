Rahul Gandhi Visits Riot-affected NE Delhi, Urges Govt To Discuss Situation In Parliament

After the rampant Delhi violence claimed 47 lives and injured over 200 people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders will be visiting the violence-affected areas to take stock of the situation.

While interacting with a news agency on the parliament premises, Rahul Gandhi said, "We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House."

The visit was also confirmed by Congress party's leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. " A delegation of our party leaders led by Rahul Gandhi Ji today will visit the violence-affected parts of North East Delhi," he stated.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been witnessing an uproar as the opposition bench continues to demand a discussion in both the houses over the Delhi Violence.

Congress Delegation visits violence-hit areas in North-East Delhi

Earlier on Saturday, a Congress party delegation headed by Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi had visited the violence-affected North East Delhi to review the situation. During their visit, the party leaders also interacted with the victims and their families. The committee consisted of party general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar, and All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev.

Speaking about their visit, Wasnik said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has sent us here as representative. We will work to bring back peace and brotherhood. It was very unfortunate that Delhi witnessed this violence. Now we need to bring back love and peace. We are here to deliver Sonia Gandhi's message. We are with violence-affected people in their pain."

North-East Delhi Violence

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, claimed 47 lives and left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures on February 27 evening. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and it soon turned into a communal riot.

Paramilitary forces were called in and on February 26 and the Delhi High Court had stated that it "cannot let another 1984 happen." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken to Twitter and urged people to maintain calm and peace, meeting on Tuesday and discussing the riots. Chief Minister Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the Delhi Police have so far filed over 167 FIRs in the matter and have arrested or detained 885 people.

(With inputs from ANI)