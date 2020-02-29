Congress Delegation Visits Violence-hit North-East Delhi To Review Situation

A Congress delegation deputed by party interim chief Sonia Gandhi visited the violence-affected areas in North-East Delhi on Saturday to review the situation there and interacted with the victims and their families. The committee consisted of party general secretary Mukul Wasnik, Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja, former MP Tariq Anwar, and All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev.

Speaking about their visit, Wasnik said, "Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sent us here as representative. We will work to bring back peace and brotherhood. It was very unfortunate that Delhi witnessed this violence. Now we need to bring back love and peace. We are here to deliver Sonia Gandhi's message. We are with violence-affected people in their pain."

Congress leader Selja said that delegation has visited the place to talk about peace and restore harmony in the capital. Sushmita Dev said that the violence is horrible. She added that the committee will submit a report to the party president.

Demand for compensation

Congress leader Anwar demanded that the Central and state government compensate those affected by the riots.

"Situation here is very unfortunate. We will try that harmony is restored again. There has been a huge loss of life and property. We demand Central and state governments compensate for these losses. It is very sad that schools and religious places have been not spared. People have realised now that what has happened is wrong," he said.

Government attempts to restore normalcy in Delhi

As many as 42 people lost their lives while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi for four days. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of people who died in the violence. He said that 5 lakh will be provided in cases of permanent incapacitation, Rs 2 lakh for serious injuries and Rs 20,000 for a minor injury.

Additionally, the Delhi government has offered Rs 25,000 ex-gratia to the people whose houses have been burnt down by rioters. As the situation in violence-hit north-east Delhi improved, the prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed for four hours on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)